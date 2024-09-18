 Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Manoj Kumar Verma Replaces Vineet Goyal As Police Commissioner; CBI Extends Custody Of Sandip Ghosh (VIDEO)
Vineet Goyal is transferred as additional director general (ADG) of Special Task Force. Notably, Manoj Kumar Verma, a member of 1998 Indian Police Service batch, was the ADG (law and order) of the state.

Aritra Singha Updated: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 01:32 AM IST
Manoj Verma announced as new Kolkata Police Commissioner | X

Kolkata: As promised to the protesting doctors on Monday late evening, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday made Manoj Kumar Verma the new Commissioner of Police of Kolkata.

Vineet Goyal is transferred as additional director general (ADG) of Special Task Force. Notably, Verma, a member of 1998 Indian Police Service batch, was the ADG (law and order) of the state.

On the other hand, Abhishek Gupta who was DC (north) is made CO EFR, 2nd battalion and Dipak Sarkar who was DC, East, Siliguri PC is made the new DC (north). The doctors who are still protesting welcome the move.

Meanwhile, after being produced to the session court, former RG Kar Principal Sandip Ghosh and Tala police station OC Abhijit Mondal have been again given CBI custody till September 20.

After the judge demanded ‘piece of evidence’ from the central sleuths at least seven times in the court, the CBI mentioned that they are awaiting forensic reports from AIIMS, New Delhi and other CFSL laboratories. The CBI officers also claimed that there is a possibility that Ghosh can be acting ‘under the direction of any other person involved in the larger conspiracy’.

The CBI officials also mentioned that they have retrieved the CCTV footage from the Tala police station and call record details of both Ghosh and Mondal and also that involvement of both Ghosh and Mondal in the junior medic’s rape and murder cannot be ruled out.

