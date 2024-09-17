'Women Colleagues Receiving Acid Attack, Rape Threats': Kapil Sibal Requests For 'No Livestream' Of Kolkata Horror Hearing; CJI Responds

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal raised concerns in the Supreme Court today about the safety of his women colleagues, who have been receiving threats for representing the West Bengal government in the Kolkata rape-murder case. He urged the court to stop live-streaming the proceedings in this sensitive matter, as it was leading to harassment and endangering those involved. However, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, while acknowledging Sibal’s concerns, stated that live-streaming hearings was in the public interest and assured him that the court would intervene if lawyers faced threats.

Sibal expressed his alarm over the situation, explaining that the live-streaming of the case, which has emotional implications, was damaging the reputation of those representing the state. He emphasized that as soon as the court makes any comments, it affects their standing, despite them not representing the accused but the government. He stated, "Our reputation is getting destroyed overnight."

What Did CJI Chandrachud Say?

Chief Justice Chandrachud firmly responded, "We will not stop the live-streaming, it is in the public interest, it's an open court." Despite this, Sibal pressed on, revealing the extent of the threats being faced by his colleagues. He disclosed that women in his chambers were being threatened with acid attacks and rape, and even his own actions in the courtroom were being misrepresented, with posts circulating about him 'laughing,' which he denied.

The Chief Justice, understanding the gravity of the situation, reassured Sibal that the court would address any threats, whether against a woman or man involved in the case, and that it would take steps to ensure their safety.

Details On Horrifying Rape-Murder Case

The case in question involves the brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. The court highlighted that photographs of the victim were still being circulated on social media, which is against the law. To address this, the bench passed an order directing Wikipedia to remove any information revealing the identity of the victim, in line with the legal restrictions on such disclosures.