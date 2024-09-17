'Why Aren't You In Court?': Usha Uthup Questions CJI Chandrachud About Kolkata Rape-Murder Case Verdict At Delhi Event

Veteran singer Usha Uthup caught up with Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, at an event in Delhi on Monday, and she promptly questioned him about his decision on the gruesome rape and murder case of the trainee doctor in Kolkata. "Why are you not in court?" she asked him, and she is now being lauded by netizens.

Uthup and Chandrachud, along with several other respected personalities, attended a conclave in Delhi, wherein the singer confronted the CJI with the question. As soon as she spotted him at the event, she asked him, "What are you doing at an event? Why aren't you in court? When are you announcing your decision on the Kolkata case?"

Usha Uthup doesn't pull punches. The moment she met CJI Chandrachud last evening she said, "What are you doing at an event? Why aren't you in court? When are you announcing your decision on the Kolkata case? The entire world is watching"

CJI was a real sport pic.twitter.com/4MCG6l9K6g — Chandra R. Srikanth (@chandrarsrikant) September 17, 2024

"The entire world is watching," she added, and those present at the event stated that the CJI was a "real sport".

"Did she really ask him that...So Cool & Bravo!" a netizen commented, while another X user wrote, "Oh I love her even more now. Please God make her pinch my cheeks."

During the event, Uthup and Chandrachud were also spotted jamming to the song Summer Wine together, and netizens praised their camaraderie.

CJI Chandrachud singing along with Usha Uthup.



Usha Uthap was conferred with Padma Bhushan by Modi gvt 😜pic.twitter.com/zLzc8dwpZP — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) September 17, 2024

Recently, Uthup released a video song in solidarity with those seeking justice for the Kolkata rape and murder victim. The song, titled Jaago Re, is a rendition of Jaago Mohan Pyaare, but in context of the Kolkata case and the aftermath in the state of West Bengal.

Meanwhile, as the Central Bureau of Investigation looks into the horrifying Kolkata case, CJI Chandrachud has asked the central agency to submit a fresh report of their findings by September 24.