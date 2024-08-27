 Usha Uthup Recalls Starting Singing Career In A Nightclub: 'I Was Skepticism Due To My Appearance'
HomeEntertainmentUsha Uthup Recalls Starting Singing Career In A Nightclub: 'I Was Skepticism Due To My Appearance'

Popular Indian singer Usha Uthup revealed earlier that she was judged because of her looks.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 01:50 PM IST
article-image

Popular singer and Padma Bhushan awardee Usha Uthup, known for captivating audiences with her husky voice, recently shared that being a trailblazer in the music industry is both a 'responsibility' and an 'honour'. She also revealed that, earlier she was judged because of her looks.

Speaking to the Hindustan Times, reflecting on her journey, Usha said that she started as a singer in nightclub in 1969. "Facing skepticism due to my appearance,” she said. Further, she added that the reaction from the audience was mixed; however, later, their perception changed when they heard her voice.

The singer added, "This experience taught me the importance of perseverance and staying true to oneself. If my journey inspires others, especially women, to pursue their dreams despite challenges, I consider that a profound achievement."

Usha further expressed that music today is evolving with opportunities, and she is grateful to have played a role in paving the way for future generations.

Reflecting on her legacy, Usha stated that her legacy results from staying authentic to her craft. Over the years, she has strived to be herself and give her best in every performance”.

The singer added that it is essential to know what the audience wants and resonates with.

"The journey is also about adapting and embracing change when necessary, but always with integrity and honesty. It’s a continuous process of learning and growing, and I am thankful for the support and love from my audience that has made this possible," she concluded.

