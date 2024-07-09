Usha Uthup's Husband Jani Chacko Uthup, 78, Dies Due To Cardiac Arrest In Kolkata

Legendary Indian singer Usha Uthup's husband Jani Chacko Uthup passed away at Kolkata on Monday at the age of 78. He reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest while watching television, and was declared dead on arrival after he was rushed to the hospital.

Jani complained of discomfort while he was watching TV at his Kolkata residence. He was rushed to the hospital immediately but a massive cardiac arrest led to his demise.

Besides Usha, Jani is survived by a son, Sunny Uthup, and a daughter, Anjali Uthup. His last rites will be performed by the family on Tuesday.

Usha and Jani's daughter Anjali took to her social media handle to confirm the demise of her father and wrote, "Appa... Gone too soon... But as stylishly as you lived... Most handsome man in the world... We love you! A true gentleman and Lawrencian to the core and the finest Tea Taster."

Read Also Producer Of Oscar-Winning Titanic Jon Landau Passes Away At 63 Due To Cancer

Jani was Usha Uthup's second husband. The singer was earlier married to the late Ramu.

Jani was associated with the tea plantation sector. Usha and Jani met at t he iconic Trincas in the early 70s, and love blossomed between the two.

Usha was honoured with the Padma Bhushan on the eve of the 75th Republic Day this year. After receiving the award, she had expressed her thanks and gratitude to her family for their unwavering support throughout her illustrious career.

Usha became an overnight sensation after she got her big break with Dev Anand's Hare Rama Hare Krishna. She went on to croon the chartbusters including One Two Cha Cha Cha, Hari Om Hari, Koi Yahan Nache Nache, Darling, among others.

Recently, she lent her voice to the jazz number Tilasmi Baahein in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus, Heeramandi.