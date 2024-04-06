Usha Uthup: 'Every Day Is A Turning Point In My Career’

Pic: Verus

Legendary is an adjective that has often and deservedly been applied to Usha Uthup. Uthup is one of the most enamored singers in the country, who recently was bestowed with Padma Bhushan. Known for singing in numerous languages, for her fashion style and of course her sellout concerts, the septuagenarian once again visits the metropolis for a charity concert on April 12 at the Nehru Centre, Worli, Mumbai, in support of Alert India, a 45-year-old NGO that works for the detection, treatment and cure of people affected by Leprosy.

Excerpts from the interview:

You were conferred with the Padma Bhushan on Republic Day this year. How does it feel to receive the highest civilian award in the country?

Thank you so much. What can I tell you? It's such a fantastic feeling. I was on my way from Pune to Bombay to catch a flight to Calcutta when I heard about the news. I got a call from Delhi and at first I thought it was a joke. I even asked the person whether he was really giving me this award or not. When he confirmed it to me, I started crying. I've always said, if I were a classical singer, then it would have been normal to get an award like this, but someone who's believed in music and the brotherhood of man, the fact that music unites everybody all the time, and singing middle of the road music for people, common people like you and me, I think that's what makes it (this award) so special.

You have been associated with Alert since long.

I'm honoured and privileged that Alert India and Veera Rao actually asks me to be a part of this. It's such an amazing thing to be able to do something with your craft or your art that will help to bring people together.

How do you prepare for a concert?

As for my show, I usually list out 30 to 40 songs and then filter it down to 20 or 25 best songs suited for the occasion. When I say for the occasion, I always ask the organnisers before the show as to how many languages would they like me to sing in. So if there are people from Bombay, then I would sing something in Marathi, like Bombay Meri Hai or if there was somebody from South India, then I would include all that in the repertoire. About half an hour before going on stage, I like to keep totally quiet and talk to God and pray that he makes my show really good.

You have completed over 54 years in the music business, what would you say was the turning point in your illustrious career?

I've always said, music is not my business, communication is. Every day is a turning point in my career because I always keep getting a new kind of a vibe every time I reinvent a song, an old song, or add to my repertoire of languages. When I talk to the audience, or when I made them sing along with me, I think that really became the turning point, because then I realized that they really do relate to everything that I'm saying and doing on stage.

Is there any international artist you would want to collaborate with or ever dreamt of collaborating with?

I would love to sing with any international artist and it would be wonderful if I got an opportunity to perform with any of them. But it was my dream really to at least meet up and be with Harry Belafonte. It would have been so marvelous. I would also love to collaborate with Michael Bublé, maybe Eric Clapton, Santana and Gloria Estefan.

On the other hand which current Bollywood music directors you would like to collaborate with?

I'd love to sing with anybody who wants to make a song for me. I think it would be marvelous if I could do something for AR Rahman one more time, or for Ilyaraja, Hariharan, Shankar Mahadevan, Shreya (Ghosal), Sunidhi (Chauhan), Arijit, the list goes on. We would be totally different in our genres of music, but it would be marvelous.

How have you managed work-life balance all these years?

I think it's like nurses, architects, doctors, teachers, lawyers, they all have commitments which they have to keep and I keep my commitments, I tried at least for as much as I could. I love my work and so it makes me feel really good about doing it. So I think it's a balance that you have to keep and work out for yourself. I know people think that it's easier said than done, but actually all women or men, all working people have the same kind of problems, highs and lows, but it doesn't matter. If you really love your work and if you really want to do it and you have to do it, do it with a smile. It’s difficult sometimes, you have to miss out something that you love for something that you have to do, but that's in any profession. The best way to do it is don't let one interfere with the other.

Five musicians whose fashion you admire?

Michael Jackson, Elvis Presley, Barbara Streisand, Nancy Wilson, I think she was fabulous in her fashion without meaning to be fashionable. I think when it comes naturally the way you dress, I think it becomes a style statement.

Favorite city to perform in –

Every city that wants me to perform there, so if Bombay wants me to perform there, it's my favorite city.

Favorite comfort food –

Dahi Bhat, curd rice

If not wearing sari, what attire would you choose –

For traveling, I probably choose Salwar Kameez, but for the stage there's nothing better than the sari.

Favorite music genre you listen to for unwinding –

People music and by that I mean, what people love, Usha loves. But otherwise its Stevie Wonder, Al Jarreau, Jamiroquai and a lot of Indian artists, Anup Jalota, Suresh Wadkar, Shreya (Ghosal), Sunidhi (Chauhan), Sonu (Nigam), Shankar Mahadevan, Hariharan. They're wonderful singers.