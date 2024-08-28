Arijit Singh Demands Justice For Kolkata Rape-Murder Case Victim With Aar Kobe: 'It's Not Protest Song, It's Call To Action'

Arijit Singh |

The Kolkata rape and murder incident had widespread protests in Kolkata and has been talked about across the country for justice. Now, the National Award-winning singer Arijit Singh comes in support of the movement and demands justice with his latest Bengali song, Aar Kobe.

The track poster features an image of a hand and demands justice for the victim. A user on X shared his track and wrote, "Arijit Singh has released this song demanding justice for the RG Kar Medical College Victim. "This is not simply a protest song—it is a call to action." The song is titled Aar Kobe?"

Arijit Singh has released this song demanding justice for the RG Kar Medical College Victim.



"This is not simply a protest song—it is a call to action."



The song is titled 'Aar Kobe?' pic.twitter.com/DgvFjy4OdK — Sensei Kraken Zero (@YearOfTheKraken) August 28, 2024

As soon as his track was out, several fans questioned his silence on the issue, especially when major members of the Bengali film industry were joining in rallies. To which, in his song post, he shared, "This song is a cry for justice, a lament for the countless women who suffer in silence, and a demand for change. We try and pay tribute to the courage of the young doctor who perished and stand in solidarity with all women who face the horrors of gender-based violence. Our song echoes the voices of doctors across the country, who tirelessly serve despite the dangers they face."

"This is not simply a protest song, it is a call to action. It is a reminder that our fight for women's safety and dignity is far from over. As we sing, we remember the tireless efforts of those on the frontlines our doctors, our journalists and our students who deserve not just our respect but our protection," he concluded

Arijit's track Aar Kobe? means When will it end? It captures the collective despair and hope of those fighting for justice in Kolkata. The doctor rape and murder case in Kolkata became a flashpoint following a horrible rape of a student.

This incident sparked widespread protests, with students calling for justice and stronger campus safety measures.