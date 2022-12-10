Watch: Pune cop sings Arjit Singh's 'Phir Mohabbat' in viral Instagram reel |

In case you like checking out recreations and unplugged versions to Bollywood songs, this video is something you must tune into. A Pune-based cop is creating buzz on social media for his impressive singing. In his recent music video released on the app, we can see him enjoy the vibes of Arjit Singh's 'Phir Mohabbat' song.

To the unversed, the song comes from Emraan Hashmi's 2011 film Murder 2. The lyrics that add the feel to the tune 'Dil Sambhal Ja Zara...' can be heard being sung by the cop identified as Sagar Ghorpade. His facial expressions from the recording session complement his voice to amuse netizens.

Watch video

Since being shared on Instagram, the video has attracted thousands of views and netizens are loving it. The comments section ran into words of praise towards the singer-cop from Pune. Netizens shared emojis to mark their love for his voice and mesmerizing performance towards their favourite song.