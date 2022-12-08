e-Paper Get App
WATCH: Kerala police sings internet's favourite love song 'Munbe Vaa', video goes viral

In case you have the AR Rahman-Shreya Ghoshal's romantic melody from Tamizh movie 'Sillunu Oru Kaadhal' on your playlist, you must hear this cop singing the popular love song in his mesmerizing voice

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 08, 2022, 04:10 PM IST
article-image
WATCH: Kerala police sings internet's favourite love song 'Munbe Vaa', video goes viral | Twitter
People recreating movie moves, dubbing punch dialogues, and vibing to the classic dances often surface on social media. While fans also love humming and singing the lyrics of their loved cine beats, here's a video that will leave you impressed.

In case you have the AR Rahman-Shreya Ghoshal's romantic melody from the Tamizh movie 'Sillunu Oru Kaadhal' on your playlist, you must hear this cop singing the popular love song in his mesmerizing voice. An official from the Kerala police was seen singing the popular romantic song in a viral video.

The footage was shared by the verified Twitter handle of the police team hinting that it was shot from a control room in the Sabarimala region.

Watch video:

article-image

The video was well-received by the viewers as the comments section saw praise towards the "Artist in khaki." Since being posted nearly 24 hours ago, the video has attracted thousands of views on the microblogging platform.

Having watched the video and enjoyed the voice, netizens wrote, "very nice," "lovely," and so on... Another user took to appreciate their service and wrote, "Hats off to Kerala Police for being polite and helpful at Sabarimala." Some users also revealed that the song happens to be close to their hearts.

Check out some replies to the video

article-image
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

