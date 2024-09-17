Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Supreme Court To Take Up Missing Post-Mortem Document Issue Today; CBI To Update On Progress Of Probe

Supreme Court of India | File

Kolkata: The Supreme Court will continue hearing the suo motu case on Tuesday regarding the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, while protests by doctors persist in West Bengal. The hearing is crucial as the state must inform the court about the security arrangements for the doctors, clarify details about a missing post-mortem document, and update on the provisions made for Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel stationed at the hospital.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will update the three-judge bench on the progress of the investigation, including the arrest of former RG Kar principal, Dr. Sandip Ghosh, and a senior police officer. The CBI accused them of tampering with evidence, disturbing the crime scene, and violating official protocols in the case. Ghosh, already arrested for financial irregularities at the hospital, faces further scrutiny due to his involvement in the alleged cover-up.

About Missing Post-Mortem Document

One key issue the court will address is the missing post-mortem document, specifically the challan, a critical record listing the articles sent with the body for autopsy. During the previous hearing, the Supreme Court expressed its dissatisfaction with the West Bengal government over the absence of this document. Chief Justice of India (CJI) had emphasized its importance, noting that the challan provides essential details about the victim's clothes and other items seized by the police for the autopsy.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the CBI, informed the court that the challan was not among the records handed over by the Kolkata Police. Justice JB Pardiwala further pressed the Bengal government's lawyer, Kapil Sibal, for an explanation, warning that the absence of the challan could indicate foul play. The state government is expected to clarify this issue during the hearing.

The Supreme Court will also address the ongoing protests by doctors, despite the West Bengal government's efforts to meet their demands, including the removal of the Kolkata police chief. While doctors were instructed to return to work by September 10, they continue to demonstrate, raising concerns about safety and the working conditions at the hospital. The court had previously ordered the state to ensure the safety of the medical staff by installing CCTV cameras, establishing restrooms, and implementing other structural improvements.

Lastly, the West Bengal government must update the court on the facilities provided for CISF personnel guarding the RG Kar hospital. The CISF had raised concerns about inadequate accommodations for female staff, a matter that the government is expected to address during this hearing. The court’s ruling on these issues will be critical in resolving the case and addressing the doctors' protests.