 Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Supreme Court To Take Up Missing Post-Mortem Document Issue Today; CBI To Update On Progress Of Probe
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Supreme Court To Take Up Missing Post-Mortem Document Issue Today; CBI To Update On Progress Of Probe

Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Supreme Court To Take Up Missing Post-Mortem Document Issue Today; CBI To Update On Progress Of Probe

One key issue the court will address is the missing post-mortem document, specifically the challan, a critical record listing the articles sent with the body for autopsy. During the previous hearing, the Supreme Court expressed its dissatisfaction with the West Bengal government over the absence of this document.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Tuesday, September 17, 2024, 11:43 AM IST
article-image
Supreme Court of India | File

Kolkata: The Supreme Court will continue hearing the suo motu case on Tuesday regarding the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, while protests by doctors persist in West Bengal. The hearing is crucial as the state must inform the court about the security arrangements for the doctors, clarify details about a missing post-mortem document, and update on the provisions made for Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel stationed at the hospital.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will update the three-judge bench on the progress of the investigation, including the arrest of former RG Kar principal, Dr. Sandip Ghosh, and a senior police officer. The CBI accused them of tampering with evidence, disturbing the crime scene, and violating official protocols in the case. Ghosh, already arrested for financial irregularities at the hospital, faces further scrutiny due to his involvement in the alleged cover-up.

Read Also
VIDEO: CM Mamata Gives In To Demands Of Protesting Doctors, Announces Removal Of Kolkata Police...
article-image

About Missing Post-Mortem Document

One key issue the court will address is the missing post-mortem document, specifically the challan, a critical record listing the articles sent with the body for autopsy. During the previous hearing, the Supreme Court expressed its dissatisfaction with the West Bengal government over the absence of this document. Chief Justice of India (CJI) had emphasized its importance, noting that the challan provides essential details about the victim's clothes and other items seized by the police for the autopsy.

FPJ Shorts
FMCG Sector To Get A Boost From Recovery In Rural Demand, Global Factors: Centrum
FMCG Sector To Get A Boost From Recovery In Rural Demand, Global Factors: Centrum
Watch: European Female Fan Ask Neeraj Chopra For His Phone Number; Here’s What Happened Next
Watch: European Female Fan Ask Neeraj Chopra For His Phone Number; Here’s What Happened Next
This Hollywood Actress Adorned Sabyasachi Jewellery On The Emmy's 2024 Red Carpet
This Hollywood Actress Adorned Sabyasachi Jewellery On The Emmy's 2024 Red Carpet
Kerala: Malappuram Increases Restrictions In Containment Zones Following Nipah Virus Case
Kerala: Malappuram Increases Restrictions In Containment Zones Following Nipah Virus Case

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the CBI, informed the court that the challan was not among the records handed over by the Kolkata Police. Justice JB Pardiwala further pressed the Bengal government's lawyer, Kapil Sibal, for an explanation, warning that the absence of the challan could indicate foul play. The state government is expected to clarify this issue during the hearing.

Read Also
Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: CBI Charges RG Kar Medical College Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh...
article-image

The Supreme Court will also address the ongoing protests by doctors, despite the West Bengal government's efforts to meet their demands, including the removal of the Kolkata police chief. While doctors were instructed to return to work by September 10, they continue to demonstrate, raising concerns about safety and the working conditions at the hospital. The court had previously ordered the state to ensure the safety of the medical staff by installing CCTV cameras, establishing restrooms, and implementing other structural improvements.

Lastly, the West Bengal government must update the court on the facilities provided for CISF personnel guarding the RG Kar hospital. The CISF had raised concerns about inadequate accommodations for female staff, a matter that the government is expected to address during this hearing. The court’s ruling on these issues will be critical in resolving the case and addressing the doctors' protests.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Supreme Court To Take Up Missing Post-Mortem Document Issue...

Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Supreme Court To Take Up Missing Post-Mortem Document Issue...

Nagamangala Communal Violence: Miscreants Seen Throwing Petrol Bombs, Setting Shops On Fire; Video...

Nagamangala Communal Violence: Miscreants Seen Throwing Petrol Bombs, Setting Shops On Fire; Video...

Kerala: Malappuram Increases Restrictions In Containment Zones Following Nipah Virus Case

Kerala: Malappuram Increases Restrictions In Containment Zones Following Nipah Virus Case

President Droupadi Murmu Greets PM Modi On His 74th Birthday, Praises Leadership & Vision

President Droupadi Murmu Greets PM Modi On His 74th Birthday, Praises Leadership & Vision

Bengaluru Weather: Citizens To Experience Cooler Temperatures, Says IMD; Cloudy Skies Anticipated

Bengaluru Weather: Citizens To Experience Cooler Temperatures, Says IMD; Cloudy Skies Anticipated