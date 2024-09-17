 VIDEO: CM Mamata Gives In To Demands Of Protesting Doctors, Announces Removal Of Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVIDEO: CM Mamata Gives In To Demands Of Protesting Doctors, Announces Removal Of Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal

VIDEO: CM Mamata Gives In To Demands Of Protesting Doctors, Announces Removal Of Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal

Following a meeting with the medics, Mamata claimed that talks were “fruitful” and nearly “99 per cent of their demands have been accepted”, Banerjee said.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 17, 2024, 01:24 AM IST
article-image
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with officials waiting at her residence for protesting junior doctors | ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday night announced that Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal, director of health services and director of medical education would be removed, giving in to the demands of the agitating junior doctors.

Following a meeting with the medics, she claimed that talks were “fruitful” and nearly “99 per cent of their demands have been accepted”, Banerjee said.

Read Also
Over 200 Answer Scripts Seized From RG Kar Ex-Principal’s Kin — A Look at 7 Major Nexus-Based...
article-image

The name of the new Kolkata police commissioner will be announced after 4 PM on Tuesday, she told reporters after the meeting held at her residence to resolve the RG Kar impasse.

The chief minister urged the doctors to return to work as most of their demands have been accepted.

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: CM Mamata Gives In To Demands Of Protesting Doctors, Announces Removal Of Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal
VIDEO: CM Mamata Gives In To Demands Of Protesting Doctors, Announces Removal Of Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal
Navi Mumbai: Daughter And 2 Accomplices Arrested For Murdering Mother Over Financial Control In Panvel
Navi Mumbai: Daughter And 2 Accomplices Arrested For Murdering Mother Over Financial Control In Panvel
DGGI Intensifies GST Scrutiny Of Online Gaming Platforms Amid ₹2.01 Lakh Crore Evasion Detection In 2023-24 Fiscal
DGGI Intensifies GST Scrutiny Of Online Gaming Platforms Amid ₹2.01 Lakh Crore Evasion Detection In 2023-24 Fiscal
Mumbai: Central Railway Local Services Disrupted Due To Technical Glitch On Dadar-Badlapur Route
Mumbai: Central Railway Local Services Disrupted Due To Technical Glitch On Dadar-Badlapur Route
Read Also
Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Ex-RG Kar Principal Sandip Ghosh & Police SHO Abhijit Mondal...
article-image

“No punitive action will be taken against the doctors… I would request them to rejoin work as common people are suffering,” she said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: CM Mamata Gives In To Demands Of Protesting Doctors, Announces Removal Of Kolkata Police...

VIDEO: CM Mamata Gives In To Demands Of Protesting Doctors, Announces Removal Of Kolkata Police...

Meeting Between WB Govt, Junior Docs Over; Both Sides Finalising Minutes Of The Meeting

Meeting Between WB Govt, Junior Docs Over; Both Sides Finalising Minutes Of The Meeting

PM Modi To Launch Odisha Govt's Flagship 'Subhadra' Welfare Scheme On His 74th Birthday; Know All...

PM Modi To Launch Odisha Govt's Flagship 'Subhadra' Welfare Scheme On His 74th Birthday; Know All...

Haryana Poll 2024: Congress Leader P Chidambaram Attacks BJP Over Unemployment, Debt, Agriculture

Haryana Poll 2024: Congress Leader P Chidambaram Attacks BJP Over Unemployment, Debt, Agriculture

Indian Muslim Groups Criticise Medina Imam's Statement On Eid-E-Milad Celebrations, Urge Saudi Crown...

Indian Muslim Groups Criticise Medina Imam's Statement On Eid-E-Milad Celebrations, Urge Saudi Crown...