Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Ex-RG Kar Principal Sandip Ghosh & Police SHO Abhijit Mondal Appear In Court; Video

Kolkata: Former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh and Tala Police Station officer-in-charge, Abhijit Mondal, were produced in Sealdah Court on Sunday.

Both Ghosh and Mondal were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation on Saturday in connection with the rape and murder of a woman doctor in Kolkata.

RG Kar rape and murder case | Kolkata, West Bengal: Tala Police Station incharge Abhijit Mondal and RG Kar former principal Dr Sandip Ghosh brought to the Sealdah Court

This development comes amid mounting pressure on the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government, over the brutal rape-murder case.

About West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's Visit To Swasthya Bhawan

Earlier on Saturday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited Swasthya Bhawan to meet the protesting doctors, assuring them that their demands would be addressed and that action would be taken against those responsible.

Speaking with the doctors, the Chief Minister expressed her concern over their situation, stating that she had been losing sleep over their protest in the rain.

"I have been a student leader myself and have struggled a lot in life, so I understand your situation. I am not concerned about my position. It rained all night while you were protesting, and I was worried... I will review your demands. I don't run the government alone; I will consult senior officials and find a solution. Whoever is guilty will be punished. I ask for some time. The state government will not take any action against you," she said.

Kolkata: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says, "I have come forward by leading the student movement, I have also struggled a lot in my life, I understand your struggle. I am not worried about my position. It rained all night yesterday, you were sitting here protesting, I…"

She further urged the protesting doctors to return to work, saying, "I request you to resume work. All the work related to the development, infrastructure, and security of the hospital has begun and will continue."

People and doctors have been protesting the brutal rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The victim was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

The incident has sparked a war of words between the BJP and the state government, with the BJP demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.