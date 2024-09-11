 'This Rapist Is A Thief': Angry Lawyers Shout Slogans After Seeing Former RG Kar Medical College's Principal Sandip Ghosh At Kolkata Court Premises  (Video)
Lawyers raised slogans against the former principal of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh, as he was produced in the special CBI court on Tuesday.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 01:02 PM IST
Lawyers were seen raising slogans against the former principal of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh, as he was produced in the special CBI court which sent him to judicial custody till September 23 on Tuesday. The central agency is probing a corruption case against Ghosh.

The protesting lawyers, as seen in a video on X, shouted slogans demanding death penalty for Ghosh. In the video, the lawyers could be heard saying, "Sandip Ghos should be hanged. He is a rapist, murderer and thief. He is a pig's son. Hand him over to us for seven days and we will teach him a lesson."

Watch the video here:

Amid a violent crowd in the court premises, Ghosh was taken to jail in the presence of tight security. 

On Tuesday, a week after protesting outside the police headquarters in Kolkata's Lalbazar, hundreds of junior doctors marched towards the Health Bhavan, demanding justice for the victim and resignation of Kolkata Commissioner of Police and several health officials over the incident. 

A large number of policemen were deployed to stop the protesters by putting up barricades on the road. 

As per reports, the protesters have set a deadline of 5 pm on Tuesday for the state government to accept their five demands. These demands include the resignation of the Kolkata Police Commissioner, State Health Secretary, Director of Health Education (DHE) and Director of Health Services (DHS). 

After the brutal rape and murder of a woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, doctors announced a strike in all government hospitals in West Bengal which led to a complete collapse of health services in the state.

Reports suggest that the state government has claimed that till now 23 patients have lost their lives due to the strike by doctors. It said that many could have been saved if the doctors would have returned to their duty.

The apex court, on Monday, said if protesting doctors do not return to work by 5 pm on Tuesday legal action will be taken against them. 

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she was ready to have a direct conversation with the protesting doctors to resolve their grievances. She said, "The Supreme Court has requested you to return to work. I reiterate that."

