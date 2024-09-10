Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Doctors Defy SC Deadline To Resume Work, Bengal Govt Sends Letter To Protestors; Watch Video

The West Bengal Government sent a letter to protesting doctors, inviting them for a meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Nabanna, the state secretariat | X | Mamata Banerjee Facebook | ANI

Kolkata, September 10: Despite the Supreme Court's directives to resume work by 5 pm on Tuesday, the protesting doctors remained defiant, refusing to budge from their demands.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal Government sent a letter to protesting doctors, inviting them for a meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Nabanna, the state secretariat.

West Bengal Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said that CM Mamata waited for doctors to come and talk to her after sending the letter but no one arrived at Nabanna.

"Yesterday, the Supreme Court gave an order saying that the students agitating should come back to work by 5 pm today. The CM and government waited till 5 pm. Thereafter, at 5 pm our administrative officers reached the view that 10 doctors could come and talk to the supreme authority in the state. At 6.10 pm, an email was sent to them by the Principal Secretary to come to Nabanna. Till 7.30 pm, the CM waited but nothing came from agitating doctors. At 7.30 pm the CM left the premises of Nabanna. She has always been requesting junior doctors to return to their services. We find that agitating doctors have not returned to work," Bhattacharya said.

However, the protesting doctors asserted that they would not go anywhere else as their demands were clear.

"This letter came from the Principal Secretary. They want 10 representatives to go and have a meeting with them. Our demands are clear and we have been protesting for 31 days. When we are sitting here, why are you calling us somewhere else? We will surely reply to the letter," a protesting doctor said.

The Supreme Court reminded that no action should be taken against doctors once they return to work by tomorrow at 5 PM. However, it noted that if they fail to do so, the court will not be able to restrain the state government, and further absence from work might lead to disciplinary action against them.

Senior Advocate Geeta Luthra, following the court's statement, mentioned that doctors are facing threats. The Supreme Court also directed necessary conditions being created for the safety and security of doctors in hospitals with the availability of toilet facilities for both males and females, among others.

During the proceedings, CJI Chandrachud directed the CBI to submit an updated status report by next week. The court will review the matter on Tuesday, September 17.