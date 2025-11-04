Mahadev Betting App Scam: ₹6,000 Crore Accused Ravi Uppal Untraceable, Dubai Extradition 'On Hold': Report

Ravi Uppal | File

Ravi Uppal, one of the main accused in the ₹6,000 crore Mahadev betting app scam, is reportedly missing and has fled the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Uppal was arrested after a Red Corner Notice was issued by Interpol. However, he was released 45 days later but remained under surveillance due to pending extradition proceedings.

In October 2024, co-promoter Sourabh Chandrakar was arrested in the UAE on the basis of an Interpol Red Notice but was later released on bail.

Read Also Mahadev Betting App Scam Accused Flees Own Wedding Mandap Just Before 7 Pheras To Escape ED Raid In...

The Mahadev betting app scam came to light during the previous Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government in Chhattisgarh. It drew national attention after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) alleged that several high-ranking politicians and bureaucrats from Chhattisgarh were linked to the illegal network and its financial dealings.

His extradition has reportedly been put on hold. The ED is probing the money-laundering aspect, while the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the case from the Chhattisgarh Police. An FIR filed by the agency names Uppal, Chandrakar, and others as accused.

What Is Mahadev Betting App Scam?

Mahadev app was launched in 2018. They reportedly generated profits of Rs 200 crore daily. Daily bets often crossed Rs 240 crore.

ED has alleged that the app operated by franchising "panel/branches" to known associates on a 70-30 profit ratio, using the platform to enroll new users, create IDs, and launder money through a complex network of Benami bank accounts.

Around 3,500 people were involved in the Dubai operations, while call centers were operated out of different cities in Chhattisgarh, other parts of India, as well Malaysia and Thailand.

Chandrakar and Uppal had predictable links with police, bureaucrats and politicians, and regular payments were made to ensure the app stayed off probe agencies' radars.

Congress leader and the then CM Bhupesh Baghel has been accused of receiving Rs 508 crore.Baghel has denied any involvment in the case.

Centere Bans Betting Apps

Notably, earlier in the year, the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill 2025 was passed in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, bringing a blanket ban on real-money games (RMGs), which are defined as any games, whether skill-based or chance-based, where players deposit money to participate with the expectation of monetary rewards. This legislation targets online money games and their related services, advertisements, and financial transactions, significantly impacting several major Indian apps and gaming platforms that rely on real-money formats.