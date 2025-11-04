Kerala Lottery Result: November 4, 2025 - Sthree Sakthi SS-492 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | Image: Wikipedia (Representational Image)

The Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-492 Lottery Result will be declared today, Tuesday, November 4, 2025, at 3 PM, by the Kerala State Lotteries Department. The official results will be uploaded on the Kerala Lottery website at 4 PM for public viewing. The first prize winner of the Sthree Sakthi SS-492 draw will take home a whopping ₹1 crore. Stay tuned here at FPJ to get the latest live updates, winner list, and full result chart once it’s released.

Origin of the name Sthree Sakthi

The Kerala Government started the Sthree Sakthi lottery to collect funds for women’s welfare in the state. That is why the lottery is called Sthree Sakthi, which means “women’s power.” This lottery is held every Tuesday.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Sthree Sakthi SS-492 for Tuesday, 04-11-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

SE 526612 (MANANTHAVADY)Agent Name: DINESHAgency No.: W 1293

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

SA 526612 SB 526612SC 526612 SD 526612SF 526612 SG 526612SH 526612 SJ 526612SK 526612 SL 526612 SM 526612

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

SF 598647Agent Name: Agency No.:



3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

SM 803879Agent Name: Agency No.: -

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0693 1105 1209 2918 3327 3625 3800 4105 4127 4227 4684 5936 6181 7184 8456 8482 8836 9240 9714

5th Prize Rs.2.000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

5784 5862 6042 9325 9851 9893

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0432 1832 1949 2780 2812 3341 3517 3831 4386 4568 4840 5039 5042 5168 5497 5699 6356 7191 7249 8285 8715 8951 9001 9333 9926

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0005 0057 0102 0300 0448 0661 0859 1194 1412 1554 1733 1842 1998 2151 2168 2233 2440 2909 3003 3007 3080 3386 3431 3513 3643 3765 3781 4045 4175 4205 4301 4308 4466 4561 4577 4585 4714 4949 5073 5131 5140 5370 5669 5827 5981 6006 6060 6284 6318 6351 6421 6570 6579 6652 6802 6931 7074 7130 7196 7261 7576 7655 7774 7933 8277 8303 8578 8687 8734 8995 9221 9257 9315 9468 9742 9866

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala was one of the first states in India to set up a lottery department in 1967. Since then, the state government has been running different types of lotteries for the public. Because the entire process—from drawing numbers to declaring results—is handled by the government, there is very little chance of fraud or confusion.

The draws take place in front of a committee of government officials and public representatives, which ensures fairness. Results are then published on the official website and in newspapers, so winners can claim their prize money easily.

How many types of lotteries are in Kerala?

The Kerala Lottery Department runs seven weekly lotteries. Among them, Sthree Sakthi and Fifty Fifty FF 80 are the most popular. The Sthree Sakthi lottery is held every Tuesday and was introduced mainly to support women’s welfare.

Apart from weekly lotteries, the government also organizes bumper lotteries during special occasions like Christmas, Pooja, Summer, and Monsoon. These include the Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, and Pooja Bumper.

What is the prize money?

The prize amounts differ for each lottery. The Fifty Fifty FF 80 lottery offers the biggest rewards, with the first prize worth Rs 1 crore and the second prize Rs 10 lakh. In the Sthree Sakthi lottery, the first prize winner gets Rs 75 lakh.

Sthree Sakthi SS-492: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000

4th Prize Rs.5,000

5th Prize Rs.2,000

6th Prize Rs.1,000

7th Prize Rs.500

8th Prize Rs.100

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.