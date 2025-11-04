 Kerala Lottery Result: November 4, 2025 - Sthree Sakthi SS-492 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: November 4, 2025 - Sthree Sakthi SS-492 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!

The first prize winner of the Sthree Sakthi SS-491 draw will take home a whopping ₹1 Crore. Stay tuned here at FPJ to get the latest live updates, winner list, and full result chart once it’s released.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 04:31 PM IST
article-image
Kerala Lottery Result | Image: Wikipedia (Representational Image)

The Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-492 Lottery Result will be declared today, Tuesday, November 4, 2025, at 3 PM, by the Kerala State Lotteries Department. The official results will be uploaded on the Kerala Lottery website at 4 PM for public viewing. The first prize winner of the Sthree Sakthi SS-492 draw will take home a whopping ₹1 crore. Stay tuned here at FPJ to get the latest live updates, winner list, and full result chart once it’s released.

Origin of the name Sthree Sakthi

The Kerala Government started the Sthree Sakthi lottery to collect funds for women’s welfare in the state. That is why the lottery is called Sthree Sakthi, which means “women’s power.” This lottery is held every Tuesday.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Sthree Sakthi SS-492 for Tuesday, 04-11-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.inhttps://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

SE 526612 (MANANTHAVADY)Agent Name: DINESHAgency No.: W 1293

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

SA 526612  SB 526612SC 526612  SD 526612SF 526612  SG 526612SH 526612  SJ 526612SK 526612  SL 526612  SM 526612

 

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

SF 598647Agent Name: Agency No.: 


3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

SM 803879Agent Name: Agency No.: -

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0693  1105  1209  2918  3327  3625  3800  4105  4127  4227  4684  5936  6181  7184  8456  8482  8836  9240  9714 

5th Prize Rs.2.000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

5784  5862  6042  9325  9851  9893

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0432  1832  1949  2780  2812  3341  3517  3831  4386  4568  4840  5039  5042  5168  5497  5699  6356  7191  7249  8285  8715  8951  9001  9333  9926

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0005  0057  0102  0300  0448  0661  0859  1194  1412  1554  1733  1842  1998  2151  2168  2233  2440  2909  3003  3007  3080  3386  3431  3513  3643  3765  3781  4045  4175  4205  4301  4308  4466  4561  4577  4585  4714  4949  5073  5131  5140  5370  5669  5827  5981  6006  6060  6284  6318  6351  6421  6570  6579  6652  6802  6931  7074  7130  7196  7261  7576  7655  7774  7933  8277  8303  8578  8687  8734  8995  9221  9257  9315  9468  9742  9866

8th Prize Rs.200/-(Last four digits to be drawn 90 times)...

9th Prize Rs.100/-(Last four digits to be drawn 150 times)...

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala was one of the first states in India to set up a lottery department in 1967. Since then, the state government has been running different types of lotteries for the public. Because the entire process—from drawing numbers to declaring results—is handled by the government, there is very little chance of fraud or confusion.

The draws take place in front of a committee of government officials and public representatives, which ensures fairness. Results are then published on the official website and in newspapers, so winners can claim their prize money easily.

How many types of lotteries are in Kerala?

The Kerala Lottery Department runs seven weekly lotteries. Among them, Sthree Sakthi and Fifty Fifty FF 80 are the most popular. The Sthree Sakthi lottery is held every Tuesday and was introduced mainly to support women’s welfare.

Apart from weekly lotteries, the government also organizes bumper lotteries during special occasions like Christmas, Pooja, Summer, and Monsoon. These include the Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, and Pooja Bumper.

What is the prize money?

The prize amounts differ for each lottery. The Fifty Fifty FF 80 lottery offers the biggest rewards, with the first prize worth Rs 1 crore and the second prize Rs 10 lakh. In the Sthree Sakthi lottery, the first prize winner gets Rs 75 lakh.

Sthree Sakthi SS-492: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000

4th Prize Rs.5,000

5th Prize Rs.2,000

6th Prize Rs.1,000

7th Prize Rs.500

8th Prize Rs.100

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

