Bihar Elections 2025: BJP MP Ravi Kishan Alleges Attempt To Attack Him During Poll Rally In Patna - VIDEO

Patna: Actor-turned-politician and BJP MP Ravi Kishan on Tuesday said there was an attempt on his life during a poll rally in Bihar's Nautan. Kishan claimed that the opposition Mahagathbandhan parties had realised they were going to lose, which is why they were allegedly threatening and attacking him. The BJP leader also stated that the attacker, who stormed into the rally, was carrying RJD flags, and that the crowd numbered around 25,000 people.

Kishan further thanked UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying that one of the accused, who had threatened him over the phone, had been arrested.

"An attempt was made to attack us in Nautan... Narayan Prasad is the candidate there, people had entered our meeting. Last night, after Nitin Naveen's meeting, there was also an attempt to attack. This shows that the opposition party has realized that they are facing a bad defeat, so now they are trying to attack us and threatening to kill us," Ravi Kisan was qouted as saying by news agency ANI.

"One has been caught who is in Gorakhpur police station, another phone call came from Delhi, he will also be caught.... I thank UP Police and Yogi Adityanath from the bottom of my heart that the one who threatened us has been caught and the rest of the people are being searched for and whoever is behind this is also being looked for," he added.

Police arrested a man from Punjab who allegedly made death threats over the phone to the Gorakhpur BJP MP on 30 October.

The accused has been identified as Ajay Kumar Yadav, from Ludhiana’s Fatehgarh locality. He was arrested on Sunday and sent to jail on Tuesday.

According to police, Yadav threatened to shoot the MP if he visited Bihar. The MP’s office filed a complaint following the threatening call. During questioning, Yadav admitted to making the call while under the influence of alcohol, stating that he had no connection to Bihar and had acted independently.