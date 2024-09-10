 Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Mamata Banerjee Urges Junior Doctors To Resume Work, Reveals Top Cop's Offer To Resign
Mamata mentioned that soon after the RG Kar incident, top cop Vineet Goyal offered to resign from his post.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 02:35 AM IST
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | X

Kolkata: Soon after the hearing of the Supreme Court, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday also urged the junior doctors to resume work.

Mamata also mentioned that soon after the RG Kar incident, top cop Vineet Goyal offered to resign from his post.

“Police always provide security during Durga Puja and other occasions and in times of need. But if people with loud speakers occupy the roads at night, it will create problems for others. There are several senior citizens whose sleep gets affected. Due to the work break by doctors, deaths of several people are reported due to negligence. After the RG Kar incident Vineet Goyal wanted to tender his resignation but we need someone who knows law and order ahead of Durga Puja,” said Mamata.

Now the question arises whether the top cop will tender his resignation after Durga Puja.

Read Also
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Supreme Court Asks CBI To File Fresh Status Report By September 17
Asking the CBI to make a speedy probe, the West Bengal Chief Minister asks everyone to get into a ‘festive’ mood.

“Some Left parties and Center are conspiring against the Trinamool Congress government. Some people are trying to take advantage of the turmoil of Bangladesh but they are forgetting that India and Bangladesh are two separate countries. Durga Puja is nearing so people should get into a festive mood. Those clubs who have refused to take doles, we will offer those to several other new clubs who have approached us,"Mamata added.

Nullifying the allegation that she had offered money to the victim’s family, Mamata added that people are ‘maligning’ the state government.

“These are nothing but slanders. I have never offered any monetary dole to the victim’s family. I have just said the government is there by their side in case they want to do something in memory of their daughter. I have heard in Odisha Bengalis are being heckled. Such things happen in BJP ruled states but not in Bengal,” stated the West Bengal Chief Minister.

Countering Mamata’s claims, the victim’s mother stated how she or her family can get into ‘festive mood’ when she had lost her daughter.

“My daughter will never come back home. How can the Chief Minister say this? In our house my daughter used to perform Durga Puja. She is telling lies and is taking our advantage,” mentioned the victim’s mother.

TMC MP Jawhar Sircar Resigns As Member Of Rajya Sabha Over Kolkata Doctor Rape Murder Case
Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari also slammed the Chief Minister for urging people to get into ‘festive mood’.

The protesting students also claimed that the services are on in the hospitals and the senior doctors are treating the patients.

Meanwhile, after ‘reclaim the night’ and ‘reclaim the dawn’, the protestors are ‘reclaiming Esplanade area’ in central Kolkata throwing traffic out of gear.

