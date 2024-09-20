Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Protesting Medicos To Partially Lift Strike Tomorrow; To Resume Duties For Essential Services

Residents doctors are protesting across the country agaisnt the brutal rape and murder of an on-duty resident doctor in Kolkata | file pic

Kolkata: The protesting doctors to ‘partially’ lift their 'seize work' from Saturday due to the flood like situation in the state.

Talking to the media, Aniket Mahat, a protesting doctor said that they will hold a march from Swasthya Bhawan to CBI headquarters at CGO complex on Friday at 3 pm to demand ‘fast justice’.

“With the name of ‘Abhaya clinic’ and ‘Abhaya Relief Camp’ we will reach out to all the flood affected areas to stand by the common people. Our only demand is justice for the rape and murder victim and several common people have stood by us. Now in the time of need we will stand by the people,” said Mahata.

Mahata also mentioned that their protest for ‘justice’ will continue till it is met.

Another protesting doctor said that they will keep a check on the hearing of the Supreme Court on September 27 and also on the implementation of the assurances given by the state government.

“We have received mail from the administration that the centralized referral system will be operationalized as early as possible. Security of the doctors will also be ensured. A centralized panic call button will also be made as soon as possible. We don’t want another incident like what has happened. We want to end the threat of culture. We will go back to our colleges and will make an SOP to get back to essential services. If need be then we will again sit for protest,” said the agitating doctor.

Read Also IPS Manoj Verma Appointed As New Kolkata Police Commissioner, To Replace Vineet Goyal

Doctors To Not Join OPD & OT Services

Notably, the protesting doctors made it clear that they will not join back OPD and OT services.

“We have met with the Chief Minister to discuss the issues. We were able to remove CP Vineet Goyal. Sandip Ghosh is also arrested. There is still corruption in Swathya Bhawan and we want to end corruption for the larger interest of people,” further mentioned the protesting doctors.

It can be recalled that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has time and again urged the protesting doctors to resume their work so that the people of the state can get treatment.

Mamata earlier had also mentioned that several people have lost their lives due to seizure of work by the junior medics.