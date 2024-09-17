 IPS Manoj Verma Appointed As New Kolkata Police Commissioner, To Replace Vineet Goyal
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday night after the meeting with protesting doctors at her Kalighat house had announced that Vineet Goyal would be removed as Kolkata Commissioner of Police as per the demands of the doctors.

Abhishek YadavUpdated: Tuesday, September 17, 2024, 03:58 PM IST
Manoj Verma announced as new Kolkata Police Commissioner |

Manoj Verma will be the new Kolkata Police Commissioner and replace Vineet Goyal, announced the Government of West Bengal on Tuesday (September 17). Manoj Verma was the ADG law and order and will now take over as Kolkata Police Commissioner.

Manoj Verma is an IPS officer of the 1998 batch. IPS Jawed Shamim will be the new ADG law and order, according to the West Bengal government's notificiation.

The protesting doctors had been demanding removal of Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal over the Kolkata woman trainee doctor rape and murder case that took place at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

