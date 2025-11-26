Haryana: National-Level Teen Basketball Player Dies In Rohtak After Court Pole Collapses On His Chest During Practice, CCTV Captures Shocking Incident | X

Rohtak: A 16-year-old national-level basketball player died in Rohtak after an iron pole fell on him during practice at a playground. The incident, which took place in Lakhan Majra, raised concerns over the condition of sports infrastructure in Haryana after a similar case was reported in Bahadurgarh two days earlier.

Here's what happened:

Hardik, who had been practising alone on the basketball court on Tuesday morning (November 25), tried to hang from the basket pole at around 10:00 am. However, the pole collapsed on him, falling directly onto his chest. The entire sequence was recorded on a nearby CCTV camera.

in the video, Hardik can be seen jumping toward the rim. As he does it, the entire metal basketball pole, already appearing unstable, suddenly buckles and collapses forward onto him. The hoop and backboard swing down violently, pinning him briefly under its weight as he falls to the ground.

The other players nearby reacted immediately in shock and rush over to lift the fallen structure off him and assist. The group huddled around him in concern.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Players practising nearby ran towards him and rushed him to PGI Rohtak. Despite receiving treatment, he died shortly afterwards. Hardik had won medals at several national competitions, including a silver in Kangra and bronze medals in Hyderabad and Puducherry. His death has left his family and village in shock.

Similar incident reported two days earlier

Two days prior to Hardik’s death, Aman, a 15-year-old player, was fatally injured at the Hoshiar Singh Stadium in Bahadurgarh. He had arrived for practice around 3:30 pm when a basketball pole collapsed on him. He was also taken to PGI Rohtak, where he died during treatment.

The back-to-back incidents, both involving falling poles, have intensified questions over the safety arrangements at sports grounds in Haryana. Local residents and players are calling for immediate inspections of basketball poles and other structures at stadiums and public playgrounds to prevent further accidents.