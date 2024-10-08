Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: CBI Files 45 Pages Chargesheet Mentioning Sanjoy Roy As Prime Accused

Forensic experts of CBI collect evidences for investigation at the residence of a prime accused in the Hanskhali rape and murder case | Photo: PTI

Kolkata: The CBI on Monday had filed its first chargesheet in connection to RG Kar rape and murder incident.

According to sources, in the 45 pages chargesheet, the central sleuths have mentioned the name of the prime accused of the case Sanjoy Roy.

The central agency didn’t mention the charge of gang rape, indicating that Roy alone committed the crime.

“After interrogating Roy followed by a polygraph test it is clear that Roy had committed the crime. The central sleuths have also mentioned the statements of 51 witnesses which indicated that the crime was done by Roy. CBI has minutely gone through the CCTV footage of the hospital. Roy was in an inebriated condition when the crime was committed,” said the CBI sources.

Incidentally, Roy was arrested by Kolkata police after the junior medic’s body was found in the seminar room of the hospital and then following Calcutta High Court’s order, Roy was handed over to the CBI.

The CBI sources also mentioned that Bharatiya Nayay Samhita’s section 64 (1), 66, 103 (1) has been given to Roy as mentioned in the chargesheet.

The CBI sources said that in the chargesheet the central agency had said that the probe is not over.

“The chargesheet has stated that CCTV footage showed Roy entering the seminar room around 4 am on August 9 and leaving the place after around 30 minutes,” added the CBI sources.

Notably, the CBI also wanted to conduct a narco-analysis test on Roy but since Roy was not in favour of the same the Sealdah court didn’t approve the examination.

The central sleuths have also arrested former RG Kar hospital principal Sandip Ghosh and Tala police station OC Abhijit Mondal in connection to both rape and murder incident and financial misappropriation.

Aniket Mahata, a protesting junior medic said, “More than one person in involved in the rape and murder incident. We have been mentioning this from the very beginning. How can the CBI say only Roy is involved in the rape and murder incident?”

Meanwhile, the junior doctors of all medical colleges will hold a 12 hours hunger strike on Tuesday. The junior medics will also take out a mega rally in Kolkata on Tuesday amid Durga Puja celebrations.

On the other hand, Alipore session court had ordered 11 days CBI custody to Trinamool Congress (TMC) youth leader Ashish Pandey in connection to the financial misappropriation in RG Kar hospital.