Bhopal Cyber Fraud: Residents Left Poorer By ₹13 Lakh In 2 Months | Representative photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Another cyber menace has gripped the city. The cyber crooks are hacking peoples’ cell phones and wiping off money from their bank accounts on a new pretext. It is updating their telecom services to 5G. The crooks have been posing as officials of a reputed telecom company and have been sending SMS pertaining to same to people.

Moreover, they have also begun texting people with APK files on several messaging applications. According to city cyber cell, 113 complaints pertaining to same have been received in last two months, wherein crooks siphoned off Rs 13 lakh from the accounts of Bhopal residents. However, district cyber cell officials have been unable to identify the accused involved.

However, the telecom companies have taken note in whose name frauds were committed. They have been spreading awareness among people in this regard. They have advised consumers not to download any APK files sent to them via messaging applications such as WhatsApp, Telegram or Instagram.

Don’t click on links

Sources at the district cyber cell told Free Press that if any person clicks on the link messaged to them, or downloads Android Package File (APK file) sent to them via messaging applications, the cyber crooks easily gain access to data stored by the person on their device. This includes banking details, pictures, audio and video, which might be sensitive in nature, and could cost person much more than their hard-earned money.

Issue advisory

Assistant police commissioner Sujeet Tiwari told Free Press that the city cyber cell should issue an advisory regarding the menace. He added that downloading APK files or clicking on unverified, malicious links could be detrimental to personal data of the people.