Transport wheat to warehouses before monsoon arrives: MP High Court

Indore: Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court has directed state government to transport wheat procured from farmers to warehouses or other locations before rainy season approaches.

The direction was given by a division bench comprising Justice SC Sharma and Justice Shailendra Shukla while disposing of a petition filed by former corporator Mahesh Garg.

Citing some newspaper clippings, the petitioner had claimed that foodgrains procured by the government in lying in open and demanded for orders for immediately transportation to safer place.

Additional Advocate General Pushyamitra Bharagav has submitted Wheat Procurement Report dated 21/06/2020 wherein it was stated that 378696 MT wheat was procured of which merely 69620 MT wheat is left to be shifted to warehouses.