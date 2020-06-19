MP tops in India by purchasing 129 lakh metric tonne wheat, Punjab stands at second with 127 lakh metric tonne

Indore: A record 129 lakh metric tonne of wheat was purchased by Madhya Pradesh, surpassing Punjab in the Rabi marketing year 2020-21, thus contributing significantly in the national procurement of India. Punjab stood second where 127 lakh metric tonne of wheat was purchased.
With this, Madhya Pradesh will contribute immensely in providing wheat to other states under various schemes.
Extraordinary efforts have been made by the State Governments and all government procurement agencies led by Food Corporation of India (FCI) to ensure that wheat is procured from farmers without any delay and in a safe manner. The farmers were paid Rs 73,500 cr.
This year, in addition to the traditional centres, the number of procurement centres was increased from 14,838 to 21,869 by opening procurement centres in all possible locations. During the same period, 119 lakh metric tonnes of paddy was also procured by government agencies through 13,606 procurement centres. The highest procurement was made by Telangana state with 64 lakh MT, followed by Andhra Pradesh with 31 lakh MT.
