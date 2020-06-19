MP tops in India by purchasing 129 lakh metric tonne wheat, Punjab stands at second with 127 lakh metric tonne

Indore: A record 129 lakh metric tonne of wheat was purchased by Madhya Pradesh, surpassing Punjab in the Rabi marketing year 2020-21, thus contributing significantly in the national procurement of India. Punjab stood second where 127 lakh metric tonne of wheat was purchased.

With this, Madhya Pradesh will contribute immensely in providing wheat to other states under various schemes.

Extraordinary efforts have been made by the State Governments and all government procurement agencies led by Food Corporation of India (FCI) to ensure that wheat is procured from farmers without any delay and in a safe manner. The farmers were paid Rs 73,500 cr.