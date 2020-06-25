Blanket ban on Chinese products not feasible, need to create competitive market, say Bhopal traders

BHOPAL: A blanket ban on import of Chinese products is not feasible as it will hit the economy already under stress due to the covid-19 outbreak. It will take around five years for the country to create and promote an Indian competitive market, said traders here. The government should impose heavy duty on the imports from China, while cess should be placed on the raw material like cotton, spices, plastics and chemicals being exported to China, opined the businessmen here.
People from all walks of life have joined the call to ban Chinese goods amidst the ongoing border stand-off. Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) president Bhupendra Jain said, “We cannot impose a blanket ban on Chinese products in India. To take on China, first of all, government should cre4ate a Indian competitive market by giving more tax relaxations. At least it will take five years if government sincerely works on the strategy to fully promote Indian goods that can give a good competition to the Chinese products. Currently, China has captured Indian market in many sectors like mobile, electronic goods, medicines etc because of its reasonable price.”
Bhopal Chamber of Commerce Lalit Jain said, “Ban on Chinese products is not possible at this stage. But at least we can take initiative by imposing duties on their products. Secondly, prices of Indian products should be competitive in market. Definitely people will purchase Indian products if they are value for money. So it is the responsibility of government to promote indigenous market in the country.”
Kalpatru Multiplier MD Aditya Manya Jain also echoed the same views saying that, “Immediate ban on the China-made goods is not possible as it would lead to chaos in Indian market as many companies depend on China for machinery, parts and drugs raw material. Our economy will suffer if we ban Chinese products as it will lead to trade imbalance. But government should prepare industrial corridor with required facilities to boost Indian market. There must be logistic hub and gradually, we can cope up this crisis.”
