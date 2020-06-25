Blanket ban on Chinese products not feasible, need to create competitive market, say Bhopal traders

BHOPAL: A blanket ban on import of Chinese products is not feasible as it will hit the economy already under stress due to the covid-19 outbreak. It will take around five years for the country to create and promote an Indian competitive market, said traders here. The government should impose heavy duty on the imports from China, while cess should be placed on the raw material like cotton, spices, plastics and chemicals being exported to China, opined the businessmen here.

People from all walks of life have joined the call to ban Chinese goods amidst the ongoing border stand-off. Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) president Bhupendra Jain said, “We cannot impose a blanket ban on Chinese products in India. To take on China, first of all, government should cre4ate a Indian competitive market by giving more tax relaxations. At least it will take five years if government sincerely works on the strategy to fully promote Indian goods that can give a good competition to the Chinese products. Currently, China has captured Indian market in many sectors like mobile, electronic goods, medicines etc because of its reasonable price.”