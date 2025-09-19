Tragic! All Four Family Members Laid To Rest After Fatal Bus Accident On Indore-Ujjain Road

Tragic! All Four Family Members Laid To Rest After Fatal Bus Accident Near Indore | Representative Image

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): All four members of the Solanki family were cremated together on Thursday evening following the tragic road accident near Indore.

Mahendra Solanki (45), his wife Jayshree (40) and their two sons, Jigar (16) and Tejas (12), Gaul Sailani village lost their lives when their bike collided with a speeding bus on September 17 near Ringnodia village on Ujjain Road.

The family traveled to Bhopal to attend a relative’s funeral and was returning home when the accident occurred. Mahendra, Jayshree and Jigar died on the spot, while Tejas passed away later in the hospital.

Their bodies arrived late Thursday evening and were cremated by the Kaveri River in their village. Villagers gathered in sorrow as four funeral pyres burned side by side.

The sons’ bodies were placed between their parents during the ceremony, creating a heartbreaking scene. The family had been living in a rented house but was excited about their new home, with the slab of the house cast just eight days before the tragedy.

Mahendra ran a tea and snack shop in Indore and had recently purchased land for the new house. He and his elder brother Babu Singh had moved to Indore years ago to work as laborers.