 Tragic! All Four Family Members Laid To Rest After Fatal Bus Accident On Indore-Ujjain Road
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreTragic! All Four Family Members Laid To Rest After Fatal Bus Accident On Indore-Ujjain Road

Tragic! All Four Family Members Laid To Rest After Fatal Bus Accident On Indore-Ujjain Road

Their bodies arrived late Thursday evening and were cremated by the Kaveri River in their village

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 06:31 PM IST
article-image
Tragic! All Four Family Members Laid To Rest After Fatal Bus Accident Near Indore | Representative Image

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): All four members of the Solanki family were cremated together on Thursday evening following the tragic road accident near Indore.

Mahendra Solanki (45), his wife Jayshree (40) and their two sons, Jigar (16) and Tejas (12), Gaul Sailani village lost their lives when their bike collided with a speeding bus on September 17 near Ringnodia village on Ujjain Road.

Read Also
Horrific! Couple, Elder Son Die After Traveller Bus Runs Over Bike On Indore-Ujjain Road; Younger...
article-image

The family traveled to Bhopal to attend a relative’s funeral and was returning home when the accident occurred. Mahendra, Jayshree and Jigar died on the spot, while Tejas passed away later in the hospital.

Their bodies arrived late Thursday evening and were cremated by the Kaveri River in their village. Villagers gathered in sorrow as four funeral pyres burned side by side.

FPJ Shorts
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Pushes Ahead With Caste Survey Despite Cabinet Opposition
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Pushes Ahead With Caste Survey Despite Cabinet Opposition
Western Railway Announces 4-Hour Jumbo Block Between Vasai Road & Virar On September 20-21 Night
Western Railway Announces 4-Hour Jumbo Block Between Vasai Road & Virar On September 20-21 Night
Asia’s First Woman Loco Pilot, Surekha Yadav, To Retire After 36 Years Of Trailblazing Service
Asia’s First Woman Loco Pilot, Surekha Yadav, To Retire After 36 Years Of Trailblazing Service
'Maybe Their Licences Should Be Taken Away': Donald Trump Threatens Media Networks After Jimmy Kimmel Show Suspension
'Maybe Their Licences Should Be Taken Away': Donald Trump Threatens Media Networks After Jimmy Kimmel Show Suspension
Read Also
Indore Metro Conducts Successful Trial Run On SC-03 To MR-10 Stretch- VIDEO
article-image

The sons’ bodies were placed between their parents during the ceremony, creating a heartbreaking scene. The family had been living in a rented house but was excited about their new home, with the slab of the house cast just eight days before the tragedy.

Mahendra ran a tea and snack shop in Indore and had recently purchased land for the new house. He and his elder brother Babu Singh had moved to Indore years ago to work as laborers.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tragic! All Four Family Members Laid To Rest After Fatal Bus Accident On Indore-Ujjain Road

Tragic! All Four Family Members Laid To Rest After Fatal Bus Accident On Indore-Ujjain Road

Man Caught Posing As Constable In Indore; Carried Fake Police ID

Man Caught Posing As Constable In Indore; Carried Fake Police ID

WATCH: 'Not Against Any Religion, But Won't Allow Religious Conversion...' Says Bageshwar Dham's...

WATCH: 'Not Against Any Religion, But Won't Allow Religious Conversion...' Says Bageshwar Dham's...

Indore Metro Conducts Successful Trial Run On SC-03 To MR-10 Stretch- VIDEO

Indore Metro Conducts Successful Trial Run On SC-03 To MR-10 Stretch- VIDEO

Indore Commodities Buzz Of September 19: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

Indore Commodities Buzz Of September 19: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know