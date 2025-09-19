Indore Metro Conducts Successful Trial Run On SC-03 To MR-10 Stretch- VIDEO | Instagram

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Metro project marked a milestone on Friday, with a successful trial run conducted between SC-03 and MR-10 Metro Statioṇ.

According to reports, during the trial run, the metro covered a distance of approximately 4–6 kilometres. Managing Director of Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MPMRCL), S. Krishna Chaitanya, congratulated the engineering and operations team for the achievement.

Chaitanya also directed the officials to speed up the work and wrap up the remaining project at the earliest, ensuring timely progress towards the city’s much-awaited metro service.

Check out the video:

*इंदौर मेट्रो के अगले चरण का ट्रायल रन एससी-03 से एमआर-10 मेट्रो स्टेशन तक लगभग 4-6 किमी की दूरी पर हुआ। प्रबंध निदेशक एस. कृष्ण चैतन्य ने इस सफल परीक्षण के लिए टीम को बधाई दी और जल्द से जल्द कॉरिडोर को पूरा करने का निर्देश दिया* pic.twitter.com/dJAAgHrgeu — SanjayGupta_Journalist (@sanjaygupta1304) September 19, 2025

The trial run aimed at assessing track alignment, signalling systems, and train performance. Officials stated that the results were satisfactory and help pave the way for future operations.

Authorities have assured that safety and quality standards are being prioritised before the service is formally opened for commercial run.

MR-10 Route

Indore Metro Map | MPMRCL

MR 10 Flyover station is part of the under-construction yellow line. This station connects to the MR 10 Road, a major area of the city.

The Yellow Line route includes the MR 10 Road station as it travels from Indore Railway Station to Gandhi Nagar, passing through locations like Palasia Square, Vijay Nagar.