 Horrific! Couple, Elder Son Die After Traveller Bus Runs Over Bike On Indore-Ujjain Road; Younger Son In ICU
Updated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 01:55 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A tragic road accident claimed the life of three members of the same family and left one critically injured on Madhya Pradesh’s Indore-Ujjain road.

The accident took place late on Wednesday night near Ringdonia village where a private traveller bus ran over a bike carrying a couple and their two children.

The accident killed three on the spot and left one severely injured. The tragedy enraged the locals after which they became violent and vandalised the bus and even tried to set it on fire.

8-Year-Old Slips In Drain During Heavy Rainfall In Indore; Body Recovered Next Morning
Younger son in ICU

According to information, the deceased were identified as Mahendra Solanki, his wife Jayashree and their elder son Jigar, who died on the spot.

Their younger son, Tejas, was seriously injured and has been admitted to the ICU of Aurobindo Hospital. The family was on their way to Teen Imli when the accident occurred.

Angry local smash bus’s windows

After the accident, locals became angry, smashed the bus windows and even tried to set it on fire. However, police intervened in time and brought the situation under control.

During the investigation, police found that the bus driver was talking on his mobile phone and driving at high speed. Passengers had asked him to slow down, but he ignored the warnings.

Further details are awaited.

Horrific! Couple, Elder Son Die After Traveller Bus Runs Over Bike On Indore-Ujjain Road; Younger...

