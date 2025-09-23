Indore News: ACP Holds Meeting With Transporters; Discusses Entry Timings Of Heavy Vehicles In City |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following the recent truck accident that claimed two lives, traffic police have imposed strict restrictions on the entry of heavy vehicles into the city.

On Tuesday, ACP (Traffic) Hindu Singh Muwel held a meeting at Transport Nagar with representatives of Indore Truck Operators and Transport Association, where key decisions were taken.

Heavy vehicles will continue to be barred from entering the city during restricted hours from 9 am to 12 noon and 7 pm to 9 pm.

Entry will only be allowed outside these timings. Exceptions include vehicles linked to emergency services such as fuel tankers, health and municipal services, milk supply, fruits and vegetables and public distribution goods.

It was also decided that trucks parked on Nemawar Road, from Palda to Loha Mandi, must use designated parking areas and not occupy roadside space. No-entry signboards will be installed on restricted routes.

Trucks will be permitted inside the city between 11 pm and 6 am. Any violation will invite heavy fines. Drivers have also been instructed to carry complete documents, as regular checks will be conducted to ensure compliance with transport rules.