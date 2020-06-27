Times Higher Education Young University Rankings 2020: IIT-Indore ranks 64th, notches up from 68th position of last year

Indore: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore has ranked 64th in the 2020 Times Higher Education Young University Rankings.

Last year, IIT Indore was 68th and it has moved 04 notches up this year. It is second amongst the Indian Universities. THE’s 2020 Young University Rankings reveal the best universities under 50 years old, assessing them across teaching, research, international outlook and their work with industry.

In fact, the ranking was created using the same methodology as the THE World University Rankings, but the weightings were recalibrated to reflect the missions of younger universities.