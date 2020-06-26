Unlock 1.0 in Indore: Decision on re-opening malls, Chappan Dukan likely today

Indore: In an important meeting of administrative officers held at Residency on Friday, it has been agreed to increase the time of breakfast joints (poha-kachori shops) from 10 am to 5:00 pm. It was also decided in principle that Chappan Dukan and malls would be reopened.

Administrative sources informed that a discussion with the owners of Chappan Dukan was held on Friday. It has been agreed that they can reopen as takeaway joints. A discussion with gym owners was also held, and they have been asked to prepare a SOP.

The Mall Association has been asked to create a SOP on managing crowds inside and outside the mall, how to maintain physical distance, etc. Another meeting with the association has been called on Saturday at 12.00 noon. Talks were also held with Magic and Van Association, and it was discussed that they would be allowed to operate, but with only four passengers.

Sources said that it is the most important time for the city, if we take care at this time, we will be able to control coronavirus. Therefore, we want to gradually open the city. Another meeting would be held on reopening religious places. MP Shankar Lalwani, State Government advisor Dr Nishant Khare, and collector Manish Singh were present at the meeting.