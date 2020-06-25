Indore: Woman patient goes missing from govt mental hospital, family blamed

Indore: Family alleged mismanagement and lack of security which have led to the ‘disappearance’ of a 36-year-old female patient from the Government Mental Hospital on Thursday.
A woman was admitted to the hospital 14 days ago. She was admitted following directions of the CJM, Ratlam .
According to the woman’s father, “She is paranoid and had fled her in-laws’ house in Panna and reached the local administration office. However, we had reasoned with her to return to her in-laws’ home. On the court orders, she was admitted to the hospital.”
He said the girl went missing from the hospital between 2pm and 3pm while he had gone to washroom.
“There is no security in the hospital and to make matters worse, no CCTV camera has been installed inside/outside the hospital. Hospital staff is also not cooperating with us and are instead blaming us for the matter,” he alleged.
Later, he lodged a police complaint in Banganga Police Station.
Superintendent of hospital, Dr Ram Ghulam Razdan, said they also informed the police. “She was admitted to the hospital and had gone missing. We have informed the police. She was with her family members and it was their responsibility too… to take care of the patient,” he said.
