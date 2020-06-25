Indore: Woman patient goes missing from govt mental hospital, family blamed

Indore: Family alleged mismanagement and lack of security which have led to the ‘disappearance’ of a 36-year-old female patient from the Government Mental Hospital on Thursday.

A woman was admitted to the hospital 14 days ago. She was admitted following directions of the CJM, Ratlam .

According to the woman’s father, “She is paranoid and had fled her in-laws’ house in Panna and reached the local administration office. However, we had reasoned with her to return to her in-laws’ home. On the court orders, she was admitted to the hospital.”