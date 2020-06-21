PMO monitoring our COVID-19 vaccine projects: IIT Indore director

Indore: Indian Institute of Technology Indore (IIT-I) acting director Neelesh Kumar Jain here on Sunday stated that the COVID-19 vaccine projects undertaken by the institute were being monitored at the highest level.

“We have got two projects which are working on developing vaccines for coronavirus. Both of them are monitored at the PMO-level,” he said during an online address to students and faculty members on the occasion of International Yoga Day.

Jain said that very few academic institutions in the country are working on making vaccines for the COVID-19 and IIT Indore is among them.

To resume research activities and particularly to accelerate the research related to coronavirus vaccine development, the institute has asked all postdocs to come and stay on the campus as commuting daily from the city can’t be allowed.