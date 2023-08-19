Three-Day i5 Summit Kick-Starts On Inspiring Note At IIM Indore

Guests light traditional lamp during inaugural function of i5 Summit at IIM Indore on Friday. | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The curtains rose on the eagerly anticipated i5 Summit 2023, as the event commenced with an electric inauguration ceremony that marked the beginning of a three-day journey into the realms of innovation, entrepreneurship, and disruptive thinking on Friday.

The 3-day summit, hosted by IIM Indore, has brought together luminaries, budding entrepreneurs, and thought leaders under one digital roof.

In his speech, IIM Indore chief administration officer Colonel Dr Gururaj Gopinath Pamidi (Retd) urged the attendees to dive headfirst into the fest's offerings.

He introduced this year's central theme, ‘Disruptive Entrepreneurship: From Idea to Innovation,’ encapsulating the essence of challenging norms and reshaping industries.

Colonel Pamidi unveiled the offline model for this year's summit, returning to the physical realms post after overcoming the bounds of the pandemic and its effects.

“The first day witnessed a riveting line-up of speakers who delved into diverse facets of entrepreneurship,” IIM Indore said in a press release.

While Badlaav NGO director Radhika Dhingra shed light on menstrual hygiene awareness and taboos, Flexibees CEO Shreya Prakash shared her entrepreneurial journey and learnings.

Kapil Vardhan, HR at Mensa Brands, Salesforce India Operations MD Sanket Atal, eFeed founder Kumar Ranjan also spoke on Day 1 of the summit.

“This eclectic mix of speakers ignited conversations that will continue to shape the entrepreneurial landscape,” IIM Indore said.

Summit coordinators Anshul Chauhan and Yasar Ali took to the stage to paint a vivid picture of their vision for i5 Summit-2023.

As the curtains drew on the inaugural day of i5 Summit, the foundation was laid for a tapestry of ideas, inspiration, and innovation that would unfurl over the subsequent days.

The second day will witness interactive talks by the keynote speaker: P Narahari - IAS, Punita Mittal (Co-Founder, SoulUp) and Mansingh Gadhvi (Founder & CEO, 1000 Unicorns Network) among others.

