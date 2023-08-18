Indore: After Cancer Hospital Staff Threaten Strike, MTA Intervenes To Resolve Issue

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following warning by the staff of Government Cancer Hospital to stage a protest against the superintendent of MY Hospital Dr PS Thakur for his alleged misbehaviour with Dr OP Gurjar, Medical Teachers’ Association (MGM Medical College) intervened and resolved the dispute.

Medical Teachers’ Association had called a meeting of the office bearers and the senior faculty members of MGM Medical College and Cancer Hospital to discuss the issue.

During the meeting, Dr OP Gurjar and other staff of Cancer Hospital raised the issue of alleged misbehaviour by Dr Thakur while monitoring the fire incident in the basement of the hospital, on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, other faculty members including two superintendents of the associated hospitals of MGM Medical College spoke against the superintendent of MY Hospital accusing him of misbehaving during the rounds of divisional commissioner and on other occasions.

The faculty members asked the MTA office-bearers to discuss the issue and resolve the cases.

Later, Dr PS Thakur talked to the enraged faculty members and assured them to work as a team and also expressed his regret over his outburst. “We discussed the issues and pacified both the professors who sorted out the matter. Both of them decided to work as a team and expressed regret over miscommunication between them,” Dr Ashok Thakur, secretary MTA, said.

Dr OP Gurjar also issued a statement saying that Dr PS Thakur is our senior and they have resolved the issues.

Similarly, Dr Thakur also stated the same and assured continue working for the welfare of patients.