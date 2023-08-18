MP: Fed Up With Administration’s Attitude, MISA Prisoner Stay Away From Felicitation Ceremony In Mahidpur

Representative Image

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): Upset with the high handiness of local administration and police department, a MISA prisoner from Mahidpur tehsil of Ujjain district decided to stay away from the felicitation ceremony here.

Every year, State government felicitate freedom fighters and MISA prisoners on Independence Day and Republic Day, but this year Narendra Choudhary, a MISA prisoner has decided to stay away from the programme.

Choudhary claimed that one police officer posted here at Mahidpur police station misbehaved with him and even after lodging his complaint, no action has been taken in the matter.

Choudhary informed that he lodged a written complaint to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On which instructions were given to the director of the CM Helpline from the Prime Minister's Office to investigate and take action. But instead of investigating and taking action, the local and district level administrative officials misled the higher-ups by sending false reports continuously at the state level.

Choudhary said that the Chief Minister honoured the MISA prisoners of the State with a Tamra Patra and also ordered to treat MISA prisoners with respect. Despite this, the local administrative officials misbehave in this way which is highly condemnable.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)