Swachh Survekshan 2020: Towns in Malwa Nimar continue to improve performance

Government on Thursday announced the results of the fifth edition of Swachh Survekshan. The survey was was introduced by PM Modi in 2016. Indore has achieved the distinction of topping the survey four times in a row. Other cities of MP have fared well in the survey. The towns in Malwa Nimar have also shown a consistent trend of improving their ranks. Khandwa, for instance, has jumped from 93rd spot to 21st spot among the towns with more than one lakh category.

Sanawad jumps 5 spots gets 7th rank

Sanawad municipal council has done well in the Swachh Survekshan 2020 as Sanawad managed to jumped five rank up from previous year 12th to this year 7th.

Swachh Survekshan 2020, the centre’s annual survey on cleanliness under the Swachh Bharat Mission, announced on Thursday and Madhya Pradesh’s Indore city ranked the cleanest city for the fourth consecutive year.

The announcement of this year’s results was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the ministry of housing and urban affairs said. The survey, which covered 4,242 cities and saw the participation of 1.87 crore citizens, was completed in 28 days.

Municipal council chief municipal officer MR Nigwal, health inspector Yogendra Gupta and cleanliness in-charge Harun Baig expressed happiness over achievement and congratulated all the people for their contribution.

Madhav Welfare Society manager Mohit Yadav informed Sanawad municipal council has doing well since past three years. In 2018, council claimed 33 spot, while in 2019 it jumped to 12th spot and this year we achieved 7th spot.

Yadav added that each and every person in the town has contributing their best to bring laurel for the town.