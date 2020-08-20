Swachh Survekshan 2020: Towns in Malwa Nimar continue to improve performance

Government on Thursday announced the results of the fifth edition of Swachh Survekshan. The survey was was introduced by PM Modi in 2016. Indore has achieved the distinction of topping the survey four times in a row. Other cities of MP have fared well in the survey. The towns in Malwa Nimar have also shown a consistent trend of improving their ranks. Khandwa, for instance, has jumped from 93rd spot to 21st spot among the towns with more than one lakh category.
Sanawad jumps 5 spots gets 7th rank
Sanawad municipal council has done well in the Swachh Survekshan 2020 as Sanawad managed to jumped five rank up from previous year 12th to this year 7th.
Swachh Survekshan 2020, the centre’s annual survey on cleanliness under the Swachh Bharat Mission, announced on Thursday and Madhya Pradesh’s Indore city ranked the cleanest city for the fourth consecutive year.
The announcement of this year’s results was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the ministry of housing and urban affairs said. The survey, which covered 4,242 cities and saw the participation of 1.87 crore citizens, was completed in 28 days.
Municipal council chief municipal officer MR Nigwal, health inspector Yogendra Gupta and cleanliness in-charge Harun Baig expressed happiness over achievement and congratulated all the people for their contribution.
Madhav Welfare Society manager Mohit Yadav informed Sanawad municipal council has doing well since past three years. In 2018, council claimed 33 spot, while in 2019 it jumped to 12th spot and this year we achieved 7th spot.
Yadav added that each and every person in the town has contributing their best to bring laurel for the town.
Sendhwa eyes ODF++ after getting 16 th rank
Sendhwa town of Barwani district has claimed 16th spot in less than one lakh population category. As per the results announced by the Union housing minister Hardeep Puri on Thursday.
Municipal council president Basantibai Yadav and Chief municipal officer Madhu Chowdhary expressed happiness over the achievement and expressed gratitude towards the people of Sendhwa.
As soon as results declared, people starts celebrating keeping social distancing and wearing mask in a mind. CMO Choudhary informed that this year besides cleanliness, we emphasised on beautification of town as well. Setting up a vertical garden, decorative lightings, painting on the walls and other works.
Setting up a trenching ground outside the town help us in a garbage management. Council now eyeing for ODF++ ranking and application for the same has been already submitted. Choudhary added that its very challenging task and we had done it. Similarly, president Yadav dedicated this achievement to the people of Sendhwa.
Accolade for sanitation workers as Khandwa moves from 93 to 21st spot
Khandwa municipal corporation has achieved 21st ranking in towns with more than one lakh category. When it comes to the state-level ranking, Khandwa stood sixth. Corporation commissioner Himanshu Bhatt praised all the sanitation workers and aware people for achieving the good ranking. In-charge health officer Shahin Khan informed that Khandwa achieved 21st rank in 2017, but that year only 434 cities across the country participated in the survey. In 2018, we managed to achieve 99th position after 4203 cities participated in the survey. In 2019, Khandwa achieved 93th position and now in 2020, Khandwa claimed 21st position in the ranking after 4,242 cities across the country participated in the survey.
Locals celebrate as Anjad gets 3rd rank in state
Anjad municipal council in Barwani district claimed 25th position in below one lakh population category at the national-level. When it comes to the state-level, Anjad achieved third spot. In 2019, Anjad stood 34th in the state-level rankings.
Entire village erupted with joy along with municipal council members as soon as the results were declared on Thursday morning. They congratulated each other. Council president Santosh Patani dedicated feet to the village people and assured that they will do their best to achieve top rankings next year.
CMO Mayaram Solanki, council vice-president Ranchor Jirati, former CMO Amardas Senani and others celebrated the achievement.
Barnagar gets 100th rank at nat’l level, 19th in MP
Barnagar town of Madhya Pradesh achieved 100th rank at the national-level Swachh Survekshan 2020. When it comes to the state-level, Barnagar stood 19th. In 2019, town stood at 687 position, while in 2018 it stood 242 at the national-level. Chief municipal officer Kuldeep Kishuk congratulated all the people of Barnagar and dedicated achievement to them.
