Swacch Survekshan 2020: Proud to be a part of this clean mission, say Indore's elites

Indore: Indore once again bagged the title of being the cleanest city of India. Soon after the results of 'Swachata Survekshan 2020' was declared, the city erupted into celebrations. Free Press spoke to prominent people of the city to find out their reaction of this clean sweep. Excerpts..
"RRCAT feels proud and rejoices with the city on the occasion of Indore being selected as ‘Number 1 Cleanest City’ in the country for the fourth consecutive year. It is a privilege to be part of this city with a high happiness quotient. The visitors to RRCAT campus from India and abroad have always admired and carried long lasting memories of city cleanliness. This is a matter of pride for all of us. RRCAT wholeheartedly joins the celebration and reaffirms our resolve to sustain this in coming years."- Debashis Das, Director, Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology (RRCAT)
“This feat will go a long way in nation building. Every little step by every citizen of the city, state and the nation have to be taken into account and it will aide in our attempts towards creating an Atmanirbhar Bharat. Let us now focus on making this city the safest and the healthiest one as well.”- Himanshu Rai, Director, IIM Indore
"IIT Indore congratulates Indore city and its residents for retaining the position of cleanest city for the fourth time in a row. It's been a combined effort of residents, local administration and its dedicated staff. In the similar lines, IIT Indore has also led from the front with its plastic free and cashless campus. The campus lies in the lap of nature with each student planting a tree and taking care of it. The Institute works on the principle of minimum garbage and maximum cleanliness. Green vehicles and solar installation ensure that the environment is pollution free.- Prof Neelesh Kumar Jain, IIT Officiating director
"People of Indore are very disciplined and obedient which helped the city to achieve this feat again and for the fourth time! What is important is that as long as ordinary people don't react and be part of a revolution, nothing is possible. The aam aadmi have followed all the norms as they themselves want to live in a clean environment. Also, IMC has played a major role. "- Vivek Shrotriya, CEO, Indore Development Authority
It is primarily Indore's administration and people of Indore deserve all the credit. Our cleanliness workers played an enormous role in keeping the city clean and people's support has been outstanding.- Dr Jyoti Bindal, Dean, MGM Medical College
Proud to be a part of Indore. Many congratulations to all citizens of the city who contributed in their way and cooperated with the civic staff who toiled hard to keep the city the cleanest one in the country.- Aryama Sanyal, Airport Director, Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport
“Wining for four times is really very difficult. Imagine the level of consistency and commitment. This victory was possible because of the relentless hard work by all the cleanliness workers who worked 24x7. To top it all, the IMC's role was an icing on the cake.”- Surendra Verma, President, Bar Association of District and Session Court Indore
Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal has urged Indoreans to lit earthen lamps on Friday evening to celebrate the city's capability to clinch the coveted tag of being the cleanest city for the fourth time in a row. "let's celebrate the big occasion by lightning diyas while being indoors between 6pm and 7 pm on Friday. She said now Indoreans must come up and beat the Covid-19 pandemic."- Pratibha Pal, Commissioner , Indore Municipal Corporation