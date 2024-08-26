Shocking! Indian Wrestling Federation Chief Sanjay Singh Holds Vinesh Phogat, Her Team Responsible For Weight Gain |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a startling revelation, Indian Wrestling Federation (WFI) president Sanjay Singh made a significant statement regarding the recent controversy involving star wrestler Vinesh Phogat.

Speaking at a media conference in Indore, Singh addressed the issue that has left the nation reeling after Phogat missed out on a medal—allegedly due to weight management issues.

Singh expressed his disappointment, stating, "It is unfortunate that our country missed a medal, and that too because of weight."

He emphasized that the rules regarding weight checks are clearly outlined in Article 11 of the United World Wrestling regulations, which mandates weigh-ins for two consecutive days during the Olympics or any international tournament. According to Singh, Phogat, a seasoned athlete, should have been vigilant about maintaining her weight, as it is her responsibility.

‘Vinesh herself and her supporting staff are responsible’

However, the situation is more complex. Singh revealed that Phogat herself had expressed a lack of trust in the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and its officials. As a result, she insisted on being accompanied by her own team, including her physio, coach, doctor, sparring partner, and even her husband. The government agreed to her demands, and the entire seven-member team's expenses were borne by the Government of India.

"Vinesh herself and her supporting staff are responsible for her weight gain or loss," Singh stated unequivocally, adding that there was no fault on the part of the Government of India or any other organizations associated with wrestling. He underscored that in matters of international representation, the medal belongs to the country, not just the individual athlete. Therefore, the WFI is equally disheartened by the loss.

Singh statement sparks widespread controversy

Singh also touched upon a deeper issue within Indian wrestling. He mentioned that the recent sit-in protest staged by Phogat and other wrestlers was not just about avoiding trials, but also aimed at disrupting the growing dominance and influence within the sport. "These players had staged a sit-in protest so that they do not have to give trials and the growing caucus of wrestling in the country could be broken," Singh explained.

The statement has sparked widespread discussion in the sports community, with many questioning the dynamics between athletes and the federation. As the controversy continues to unfold, the focus remains on the broader implications for Indian wrestling and the need for better communication and trust between athletes and officials.