‘Hazaaron Gold Medals Ke Aagey Feeka Hai’: Vinesh Phogat Overwhelmed By Reception From Indian Fans After Paris 2024 Olympics; Video

Vinesh Phogat with Bajrang Punia. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat landed in India on Saturday (August 17th, 2024) to a grand welcome despite finishing without a medal in the Paris 2024 Olympics. Given the reception the 29-year-old got, she remarked that such sentiments weigh for her way more than any gold medal on this planet.

A day before her Phogat's gold medal bout in the 50KG wrestling, the International Olympics Committee (IOC) disqualified her due to being overweight by a few 100 gms. The Haryana-born wrestler had also appealed against the same to the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS) for a joint silver, but it was turned down.

VIDEO | "Although they didn't give me the Gold medal, people here have given me that. The love and the respect that I have received is more than 1,000 Gold medals," says wrestler Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) in Haryana's Badli. #ParisOlympics2024



"Unhone gold medal nahin diya toh kiya hua, hamaare apnon ne humein gold se bhi upar nawaaza hai. Toh yeh gold, yeh izzat, yeh maan-samman, hazaaron gold medal ke aagey feenke hai."

(So what if I didn't get the gold medal, our people has treated me nothing less. The respect they are giving me, it's nothing in front of any gold medal."

"The country saw Vinesh's journey from the streets to the podium" - Bajrang Punia

Speaking to ANI News, fellow wrestlier Bajrang Punia opined that the 29-year-old deserves every ounce of such welcoming.

"She (Vinesh Phogat) is being welcomed like a champion. The country saw Vinesh's journey from the streets to the podium. We thank all the countrymen."

Following the disqualifiaction, Phogat had announced retirement from professional wrestling, but in a lengthy letter posted on social media on Friday, she hinted at competing until the 2032 Olympics.