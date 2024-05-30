 Sharjah Passenger Carries Gold Concealed In Mobile Charger & Earpods, Caught At Indore Airport (WATCH)
Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, May 30, 2024, 05:05 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A passenger arriving from Sharjah was caught carrying gold concealed in a mobile phone charger and earpods at Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport in Indore, said the custom officials on Thursday.

The custom department seized rhodium plated gold weighing 80.29 grams, along with expensive electronic gadgets like a laptop and two iPhones.

According to official information, a search action was carried out on the basis of a tip off received by custom officials at the airport. Following the same, a person named Mohammad Arif Gama Shaikh hailing from Mumbai was intercepted on his arrival from Sharjah to Indore on the basis of suspicion. He had arrived by Air India Express flight No.IX 256 dated May 27, 2024.  

Search conducted on tip-off

After being stopped, Mohammad Arif and his luggage were searched. During the investigation, rhodium-plated gold weighing 80.29 grammes, along with electronic devices of foreign origin, including a laptop and two iPhones, were recovered and seized from the passenger.

The rhodium-plated gold was concealed in the adapter of a mobile charger and in the earpods (which were in working mode) carried by the passenger in his bags. 

A case has been registered regarding the matter, and an investigation has been launched for the same.

