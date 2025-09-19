 School Assault Sparks Protest In Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch; 7 Expelled, Principal Removed
The protest disrupted traffic for nearly two hours, leaving commuters, ambulances, and heavy vehicles stranded for a long time.

Friday, September 19, 2025
School Assault Sparks Protest In Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch; 7 Expelled, Principal Removed | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A violent clash between students of Government Higher Secondary School, Rewali Deoli, Neemuch, triggered a road blockade by villagers and family members of the injured students on Friday.

According to reports, Class X student Rajendra (Raj) Singh Tanwar and Class IX student Bhavdeep Singh Tanwar were allegedly assaulted by students from Jhalari village. Rajendra sustained a serious head injury that required stitches.

Family members of the injured students first approached the school administration and later the city police station. However, no prompt action was taken, which angered the families. Irked relatives and villagers gathered outside the school and blocked the main road.

During the blockade, a young man attempting to cross the protest was allegedly beaten by the mob. A video of the incident is also circulating on social media.

Police and administrative officials, including district panchayat president Sajjan Singh Chauhan and SDM Sanjeev Sahu, reached the spot to defuse the situation.

The villagers demanded strict action against the accused students and lodged a formal complaint.

In response, the school administration expelled seven Class XI students — Lokesh Gurjar, Dinesh, Krishna Gurjar, Kanha Gurjar, Hukum Gurjar, and Prakash Gurjar - on grounds of indiscipline. (Note: the name Lokesh Gurjar appeared twice in records; clarification is awaited whether it refers to one or two students.)

Education officer Sujan Mal Mangariya confirmed that the principal was removed from her position and transferred back to Sawan village. However, villagers continued to demand stricter legal action under Section 307 of the IPC and suspension of the principal.

The blockade was lifted after the swift intervention of the police and administrative officials.

