Ratlam: Two-day special drive 'Har Ghar Dastak' kicks off from Thursday, will detect covid patients

RATLAM: Har Ghar Dastak, a two-day special drive to detect Covid-19 patient will begin in the city from today.
Official information said that 300 teams comprising trained staff will conduct the survey.
Meanwhile, city SDM Abhishek Gehlot said that special vaccination plan has been prepared for the people above 45 years, residing in the hotspot areas of the city. He said that from special vaccination will take place at Alkapuri Community Hall, Kashyap Sabhagrih, Officerís Club in DRM office, Dhobi Samaj Dharamshala and Mohan Talkies, today. He informed that hot spot identified for the vaccination purpose will not include persons of the present containment areas and those have symptoms of Covid-19 within fifteen days period.
Improve facilities at GMC
A delegation of Congress led by state Youth Congress president Vikrant Bhuria met the dean of the Government Medical College (GMC) Dr Jitendra Gupta on Wednesday and demanded that facilities at the GMC Covid-19 hospital be improved.
The delegation demanded early installation of Oxygen plant, CT scan machine. Delegation expressed concern that in the case of deceased patient Covid -19 in some cases negative reports were issued which will deprive the kin of corona victims of due compensation.
Delegation also demanded that problems of contractual employees of the GMC Covid-19 Hospital be resolved at the earliest.
Delegation included city Congress president Mahendra Kataria, state women Congress president Yasmin Sherani and others.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)