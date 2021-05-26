Ratlam: Two-day special drive 'Har Ghar Dastak' kicks off from Thursday, will detect covid patients

Improve facilities at GMC

A delegation of Congress led by state Youth Congress president Vikrant Bhuria met the dean of the Government Medical College (GMC) Dr Jitendra Gupta on Wednesday and demanded that facilities at the GMC Covid-19 hospital be improved.

The delegation demanded early installation of Oxygen plant, CT scan machine. Delegation expressed concern that in the case of deceased patient Covid -19 in some cases negative reports were issued which will deprive the kin of corona victims of due compensation.

Delegation also demanded that problems of contractual employees of the GMC Covid-19 Hospital be resolved at the earliest.

Delegation included city Congress president Mahendra Kataria, state women Congress president Yasmin Sherani and others.