Bhopal: Cooperate in beating Covid, medical education minister asks people

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State medical education minister Vishvas Sarang on Wednesday visited several areas in state capital and appealed to people to cooperate in gradual unlock. He also talked to home isolated Covid patients.

On the basis of micro-planning, micro containment zones have been made to curb corona spread. District administration has focused on sensitive areas like Kolar and Awadhpuri (Govindpura), which have reported 50 per cent of total corona cases. Kolar covers five police stations - Kolar, Misrod, Habibganj, Shahpura and Chuna Bhatti.

Govindpura has reported about 125 corona cases. Bhopal has reported 600 corona cases. Many roads have been barricaded and even business establishments have not been allowed to open.