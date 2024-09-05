 Raja Ramanna Advanced Technology Centre & ISRO's Liquid Propulsion System Centre Signed MoU; Rocket tech To Materialise In 2 Years
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreRaja Ramanna Advanced Technology Centre & ISRO's Liquid Propulsion System Centre Signed MoU; Rocket tech To Materialise In 2 Years

Raja Ramanna Advanced Technology Centre & ISRO's Liquid Propulsion System Centre Signed MoU; Rocket tech To Materialise In 2 Years

Both the institutes will work on developing such a technology with the help of which a weight of up to 30k kg can be easily transported to space and the moon.

Aanchal SoodUpdated: Thursday, September 05, 2024, 12:39 AM IST
article-image
Space-Surya launch vehicle will be ready to carry 30K kg of weight to the moon | DT Next

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): ISRO has begun working on the plan to send astronauts to the moon by 2040. The expected payload of rockets for the mission is 30 tonnes. In this direction, an MoU was signed between Raja Ramanna Advanced Technology Centre (RRCAT) and ISRO's Liquid Propulsion System Centre (LPSC) on Wednesday.

Both the institutes will work on developing such a technology with the help of which a weight of up to 30k kg can be easily transported to space and the moon. The launch vehicle is targeted to be made on the technology of Surya's engine within the next two years. ISRO's LPSC Director Dr V Narayanan said that the new generation launch vehicle Surya is being made.

This will be the engine of the launch vehicle based on liquid oxygen and methane propulsion. ‘A time period of 18 to 24 months has been set to develop the technology of the engine.

Read Also
JOB SCAM: Accountant From Education Department Takes ₹1.5L From Youths Promising Government Jobs...
article-image

The engine will be developed at CAT on the basis of its technology, which is Laser Additive Manufacturing (LAM)’, he said. He added that at present ISRO is capable of making only 2 to 3 rockets per year, but at least 25 rocket engines will be used in the new launch vehicle and India will have to increase its capacity to make such engines.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: 2 Orissa Laborers Die After Fall From Unsecured Lift Shaft At Vikhroli Construction Site; Contractor Booked
Mumbai: 2 Orissa Laborers Die After Fall From Unsecured Lift Shaft At Vikhroli Construction Site; Contractor Booked
The Manipur Crisis: An Urgent Call For Comprehensive Action; VIDEO
The Manipur Crisis: An Urgent Call For Comprehensive Action; VIDEO
Maharashtra: 40-Year-Old Maoist With ₹6 Lakh Reward Surrenders To Gadchiroli Police, Reveals Exploitation And Discriminatio
Maharashtra: 40-Year-Old Maoist With ₹6 Lakh Reward Surrenders To Gadchiroli Police, Reveals Exploitation And Discriminatio
Thane: School Clerk Caught Taking ₹800 Bribe For Duplicate Leaving Certificate, Principal Detained
Thane: School Clerk Caught Taking ₹800 Bribe For Duplicate Leaving Certificate, Principal Detained

The special thing is that this technology will be completely indigenous, in which no help will be taken from any other country in relation to the technology. CAT Director Unmesh D Malshe said that as soon as the technology is developed at CAT, the engine can be made as per one's requirement.

Read Also
MP Updates: Father-Son Duo Thrashes Auto Driver After His Auto Hit Their Car; Ex-Prisoner Causes...
article-image

This is ISRO's first contract with LPSC. He said that laser additive manufacturing (LAM) technology is being used for the first time. It will be seven to eight times bigger than the first launch vehicle. Only then will the engine have the capacity to lift such a heavy weight.

It will take eight years to physically build the engine. Initially, the engine will be used to send goods into space through the rocket. After that, Indian astronauts will be able to go to the moon.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Raja Ramanna Advanced Technology Centre & ISRO's Liquid Propulsion System Centre Signed MoU; Rocket...

Raja Ramanna Advanced Technology Centre & ISRO's Liquid Propulsion System Centre Signed MoU; Rocket...

Free Press Impact: MGM Orders To Take All The Donated Machines Under Maintenance Contract

Free Press Impact: MGM Orders To Take All The Donated Machines Under Maintenance Contract

Madhya Pradesh: Even After 3 Months Of LS Poll; Master Plan Draft Not Released Yet

Madhya Pradesh: Even After 3 Months Of LS Poll; Master Plan Draft Not Released Yet

Indore-Jabalpur Flight Develops Technical Snag; Passengers Had To Remain Seated In Aircraft For 45...

Indore-Jabalpur Flight Develops Technical Snag; Passengers Had To Remain Seated In Aircraft For 45...

E-Dispute Resolution Scheme Relaunched To Reduce Litigation

E-Dispute Resolution Scheme Relaunched To Reduce Litigation