QUEST FOR JUSTICE: With Slippers On His Head, Mukesh Prajapati Begs For Justice In Neemuch; Marking 7 Years Of Relentless Struggle

Mukesh Prajapati arriving at weekly public hearing with 1,000 applications in Neemuch | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): In a desperate quest for justice, Mukesh Prajapati from Kakariya Talai village in Neemuch district boldly confronts corruption with a garland of 1,000 complaints, urging authorities to finally act.

In a powerful display of frustration and determination, Mukesh Prajapati arrived at the collector’s office adorned himself with a garland of 1,000 complaints, each representing his seven-year battle against corruption and encroachment in his village.

His symbolic gesture underscores the long-standing struggles of ordinary citizens against a system often unresponsive to their cries for justice.

Copy of investigation order given by district collector Himanshu Chandra | FP Photo

Mukesh’s plea, "Mohan Yadav ji, now give me justice; I beg for justice by keeping my slippers on my head!", echoes the desperation of those who feel abandoned by the very institutions meant to protect them. Despite numerous visits and assurances, Mukesh had seen no action, until now. Prompted by his persistent efforts, collector Himanshu Chandra, has finally directed the formation of a three-member committee to investigate the issues Mukesh has raised.

The committee, including officials from various departments, is tasked with conducting an on-site inspection and reporting back within three days. The collector emphasised the importance of treating these complaints with utmost seriousness and mandated that all district officers ensure timely resolutions.

While the state has launched various initiatives to combat corruption, Mukesh’s experience raises a critical question: When will these efforts translate into real justice for the common man? His courageous act serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for accountability and action, not just empty promises.

As the community watches closely, Mukesh’s fight for justice sends a powerful message: The time for change is now. The outcome of this investigation could mark a significant step in the ongoing battle against corruption.