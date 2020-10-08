'Public Hai Yeh Sab Janti Hai': MP ex-minister Jaivardhan Singh targets Tulsi Silawat

Indore: Former Minister Jaivardhan Singh targeted BJP candidate from Sanwer Tulsi Silawat on Thursday and said that development of Metro Rail in his constituency area was not enough for him as he sold the votes of people.
Talking to media while campaigning in support of Congress’s candidate Premchand Borasi ‘Guddu’, Singh said, “Tulsi Silawat has sold votes of the people of Sanwer. Our government had kept Sanwer in priority for development and even planned to stretch Metro Rail project there but Silawat sold people’s vote as it was not enough for him.”
He also added that people understand everything and are watching the ill practices of BJP and Silawat and will teach him a lesson in forth coming by polls.
Condemning the incident of attack on Kamal Nath’s carcade and over Rs 50.90 lakh caught in Sanwer, Singh said that BJP is disappointed and they know that they are going to lose the election due which they are using foul tactics to manipulate the elections.
Commenting over Scindia, the former minister said, “It was not expected from him that he will join BJP as Congress had given him a lot including making him Member of Parliament for 20 years. He will not get the same respect in BJP which he got in Congress.
Expressing confidence in winning all seats in by polls, Singh said that Congress’ government led by Kamal Nath had eradicated crime and also acted upon those involved in contamination of food products. “He had shown in 15 months what development is and how it can be done. I am sure that we will win all seats in by polls,” he added.
Narottam Mishra should think about himself
Responding to the comment of State Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Digvijay Singh being in ‘Agyatwas’, Singh said, “Narottam Mishra should think about himself as Imarti Devi is claiming to become deputy CM if she won elections. Mishra is now not even the highest rank leader in his own constituency.”
He also took a jibe at BJP activists and leaders, he said that BJP activists and leaders are not happy that Congressmen joined BJP. They are being suppressed by the newcomers and even many leaders couldn’t become ministers, especially in Indore, due to them.
