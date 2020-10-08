'Public Hai Yeh Sab Janti Hai': MP ex-minister Jaivardhan Singh targets Tulsi Silawat

Indore: Former Minister Jaivardhan Singh targeted BJP candidate from Sanwer Tulsi Silawat on Thursday and said that development of Metro Rail in his constituency area was not enough for him as he sold the votes of people.

Talking to media while campaigning in support of Congress’s candidate Premchand Borasi ‘Guddu’, Singh said, “Tulsi Silawat has sold votes of the people of Sanwer. Our government had kept Sanwer in priority for development and even planned to stretch Metro Rail project there but Silawat sold people’s vote as it was not enough for him.”

He also added that people understand everything and are watching the ill practices of BJP and Silawat and will teach him a lesson in forth coming by polls.

Condemning the incident of attack on Kamal Nath’s carcade and over Rs 50.90 lakh caught in Sanwer, Singh said that BJP is disappointed and they know that they are going to lose the election due which they are using foul tactics to manipulate the elections.