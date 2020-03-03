BJP may watch in horror how their MLAs will join the ruling party: MP Minister Jaivardhan Singh

BHOPAL: The BJP leaders, trying to topple the Congress-led government by purchasing party MLAs, may watch in horror how earth fissures beneath their feet when nearly 15 of their legislators will join the ruling party, said urban development minister Jaivardhan Singh.

The ministers took a jibe on the BJP for their alleged ‘horse trading’ on Tuesday. Earlier on Monday the ex-CM Digvijaya Singh shocked the political arena by stating that the BJP is trying to poach the Congress MLAs by offering them Rs 35 crore.

‘Rambai Parihar is tigress of Bundelkhand’

New and renewal energy minister Harsh Yadav talked on the issue related to the BSP MLA Rambai Parihar. He stated, “She is tigress of the Bundelkhand, she respect chief minister Kamal Nath and she will never leave him and also not going anywhere. Whereas the BJP is trying to spread confusion over the issue.”

‘Only the greedy and ones having no faith in Congress ideology may leave party’

General administration minister Dr Govind Singh claimed that none of the Congress MLA is going to join the BJP for money “Only those who are greedy and have no faith in Congress ideology may leave the party.” Talking about the MLA Baijnath Kushwaha he added that the MLA had got the call at his mobile phone, “The MLA had taken the name of three BJP leaders whose middlemen had contacted him and had lured him to join the BJP for money.” Home minister Bala Bachchan also claimed “This is Kamal Nath government, this party will complete its tenure and importantly Nath is one of the most mature politician of the country.” Energy minister Priyavrat Singh lashed on the BJP and alleged that the BJP is trying to kill the democracy.