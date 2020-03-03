Madhya Pradesh: BJP MLA Sharad Kol hails Kamal Nath, slams saffron party for being 'biased'

BHOPAL: Close on the heels of Digvijaya Singh’s allegations that BJP is buying Congress MLAs, a BJP MLA Sharad Kol stunned his own party by appreciating the developmental work being done by Kamal Nath.

In a video message the MLA from Shahdol asked the national leadership of BJP and RSS that why the SC/ST and OBC people are not holding the posts of national president, state president, leader of opposition, whip along with the other posts of the organisation.

He stated that the Nath government is doing well in subsidising electricity bills, “These bills are giving benefits to the SC/ST and OBCs and also to general people equally. Earlier the bills which are paid to Rs 500 to 1000, now they are paying only Rs 100.”

“I thanked CM, because people are happy in the state because of his development works,” he added.

He lashed on the BJP national and state leadership and cornered his own party for ignoring and disgracing the SC/ST people in the organisational posts and also in other constitutional posts.

He added that the people are feeling disgraced due because their ignorance and importantly all of them had supported and still supporting the BJP with full strength.

He added that “In MP where the 80 per cent of the voters are of the SC/ST and OBC category and if the elections are contested it will be a disaster for the party, because to win the election is like a day dream, we have to work hard to save at least our guarantee money to be fortified.”

He warned, “This ignorance is not good and I am not the only MLA or the MP form the community and if we are ignored it will not good for the Party health in future.”

He asked to rectify their mistake and quoted the words of Dr Ambedkar, “The commoners should have the equal opportunity of leadership.”

He blamed the national leadership for giving preference to only a special class which is creating disappointment in the people.

Kol’s statement came on the heels of talks of buying Congress MLAs. The BJP MLA did not stopped here and took his party to task for not giving enough opportunity to those belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe people.